The Watcher Renewed for Season 2; Monster to Continue as Anthology Series Following Dahmer Success

Netflix is staying in business with Ryan Murphy.

The streaming service revealed Monday that after the success of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the series would continue in the anthology format.

Two new installments have been ordered and "will tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society."

The Watcher and Dahmer

Netflix revealed that the series is projected cross 1 billion hours viewed in the coming weeks.

The series starring Evan Peters, has currently amassed over 934 million view hours.

It is the second most popular English TV season on Netflix, coming in behind Stranger Things Season 4.

The series broke a Nielsen record as the seventh most viewed streaming program in the US in a single week, and has held the top spot on Nielsen’s weekly streaming chart for three consecutive weeks.

Jennifer Coolidge for Netflix

Additionally, Netflix has ordered a second season of the Murphy, Brennan and Eric Newman real-estate thriller, The Watcher.

Executive producers of season one also include: Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Bryan Unkeless, Paris Barclay, Naomi Watts, Ariel Schulman, Henry Joost and Scoop Wasserstein.

The Watcher was initially conceived as a limited series, but viewers were left with a lot of answers.

There's no telling whether we'll be following the same story, or if the show will pivot into something else.

Finding a Victim on Dahmer

“Audiences can’t take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher,” Bela Bajaria, Head of Global TV at Netflix, said in a statement accompanying Monday’s renewal announcements.

“The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world."

"The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes.”

Evan Peters on Dahmer

It's unclear at this stage whether Murphy's overall deal with Netflix will be renewed, but if the success of both of these shows is any indication, it should be.

What are your thoughts on the renewals?

Hit the comments below.

