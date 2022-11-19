Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 6

Did Danny and Jamie manage to make the right call over the gang-related shooting?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 6, the pair had to come to an agreement about how to tackle it.

Meanwhile, Erin and Anthony searched for answers when a lawyer in their office jeopardized a case involving Erin's nephew, Joe Hill.

Elsewhere, Frank grew concerned when he wasn't invited to speak at a policing event.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.