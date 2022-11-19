Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 6

at .

Did Danny and Jamie manage to make the right call over the gang-related shooting?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 6, the pair had to come to an agreement about how to tackle it.

Danny Gets on Jamie - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Erin and Anthony searched for answers when a lawyer in their office jeopardized a case involving Erin's nephew, Joe Hill.

Elsewhere, Frank grew concerned when he wasn't invited to speak at a policing event.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 6

Watch Blue Bloods online

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 6 Quotes

Sid: Here's the thing.
Frank: What's the thing?
Sid: Now you're getting me all confused, twisting my words. The thing is... your father.
Frank: The thing is my father?
Sid: They asked him to speak and I didn't think he should be up there alone.

Frank: Last time, it was an ambush. Students asked questions that made the department look bad.
Garrett: That was three years ago. Those students are gone.
Frank: The professors who were behind it are not.
Garrett: It's a criminal justice program. I'm sure it doesn't have an anti-cop agenda.
Frank: And some professors with an agenda are doing their best to change that.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 6

