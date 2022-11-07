Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 5

at .

Did a woman murder her husband?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 5, things took a turn when everyone witnessed a woman fleeing the scene of her husband's murder.

Fleeing Wife - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Roberta Deeks arrived in town to meet with Rosa.

Elsewhere, Sam searched for another aide for his father, pushing him further away from his job.

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 5 Online

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 5 Quotes

Callen: Wow. I just saw my life flash before my eyes.
Kensi: That's a little dramatic.
Callen: Well, I would argue it's more of a dark comedy with pivotal moments of tenderness. Regardless, it was over too soon.

Callen: Well, that was exhausting.
Anna: I ran six miles. You bailed after two.
Callen: Bail sounds like quit. I didn't quit. I changed course.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 5

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 5 Photos

