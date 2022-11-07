Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 5

Did a woman murder her husband?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 5, things took a turn when everyone witnessed a woman fleeing the scene of her husband's murder.

Meanwhile, Roberta Deeks arrived in town to meet with Rosa.

Elsewhere, Sam searched for another aide for his father, pushing him further away from his job.

