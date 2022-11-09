Watch The Resident Online: Season 6 Episode 7

Did Conrad and the Raptor manage to find the right answers?

On The Resident Season 6 Episode 7, the pair had to go to a prison to learn more about a prisoner's symptoms.

Meanwhile, Devon worked with a traveling British couple who were nervous about the cost of American healthcare.

Elsewhere, Kit and Bell met with the Georgia Governor to speak about the changes that needed to be made.

Find me every ounce of dirt on that, Dr. Bell. I'm going to destroy him.

Governor Betts

Conrad: This next chapter looks good on you, AJ.
AJ: Thank you, my brother. And what about your next chapter? What's the status with you and Cade?
Conrad: We're having fun. She's really great.
AJ: Hm. You know it's funny, I thought you and Billie would end up together, but I adjusted, told myself I was wrong. But then I saw you and Billie dancing at the wedding.
Conrad: Cade wanted to be at the wedding, she just had to work.
AJ: Ah, yeah, that explains everything.

