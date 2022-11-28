Wednesday Season 2 Could Include More of the Addams Family

Wednesday launched on Netflix earlier this month to a lot of success, but many fans were left confused about many members of the Addams Family not being present.

The series wanted to showcase Jenna Ortega's take on the titular character, but if the show does land a second season, we could be in for more iconic characters.

Co-showrunner Miles Millar revealed in an interview with TV Line that we could meet more key players.

“We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles,” Millar shared with the outlet.

“Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”

Millar said that they “definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season.”

Netflix has yet to make a decision on a second season, but it should be coming in the next few weeks.

There has been considerable buzz for the series, despite mixed reviews.

We'll need to wait on viewership statistics to be revealed because the streaming service has yet to release them.

Ortega has drawn rave reviews for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams.

The actress revealed to MTV News that she did not ask Ricci for advice while on the set.

“I think when [Ricci] was on set, neither one of us said Wednesday once to each other,” she said.

“I don’t think she wanted to get in the way of my performance and feel like she was overbearing. And then I felt like I didn’t want to pull up something that she did 30 years ago, for one, the sake of my own benefit, but two, I didn’t want to rip her off. And I didn’t want to be too much like her.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.