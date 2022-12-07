Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 9 Review: This Could Be The Start of Something New

April and Choi finally got their happy ending.

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 9 gave us only a glimpse into their wedding, but they were excited to exchange their vows.

It's been a long time coming, and this was the ending that these two characters deserved.

While Chicago Med is a medical drama, I'd hoped we'd get more of the wedding than we did.

At the very least, I'd like to have heard Ethan and April exchange heartfelt, original vows before they exchanged rings and said the traditional words.

The episode didn't need more than we got, but it would have been a nice touch, especially since Ethan and April are heading off-screen.

When they were both regulars, their relationship was overly dramatic and didn't seem like a great match. But this time around, things changed.

Or, more specifically, Ethan changed. He was no longer the hardass whose rigidity caused problems for April's patients or her or Noah.

The two had to have a pre-wedding discussion about jitters, but it didn't lead to the type of full-blown argument that the couple would have fallen into in the past.

Before we got to the wedding, Med had its usual assortment of interesting cases.

Marcel: Inoperable pancreatic cancer. INOPERABLE.

Will: Not with the OR 2.0. Permalink: Not with the OR 2.0.

Permalink: Not with the OR 2.0.

I was with Archer about the OR 2.0. I was expecting a severe tech failure or other problem that put the patient's life more at risk than it already was. Will's insistence that Marcel use the specially equipped OR before Marcel was up to speed on how the tech worked felt reckless.

The tech did offer some advantages. Being able to call up different views of the patient's organs or pre-op scans via voice commands seemed useful.

But the computerized voice warning doctors about potential problems seemed like it would be more of a distraction than a help.

Surgical teams need to focus intently on what they're doing, especially if the procedure is complicated; they don't need a computerized voice putting its two cents in while trying to save the patient's life.

Richard's desire to be a guinea pig was more than understandable. Pancreatic cancer is one of the most deadly cancers there are. It is notoriously hard to treat, and cancer deaths are among the most painful and torturous.

Marcel: Now I have to tell you, this is an experimental surgery. This is the first time the platform has been used on a patient. So if it doesn't go well -- which it probably won't -- Richard could be robbed of whatever time he has left.

Will: That is true. You'd be taking a big risk.

Richard: And if I don't, what do I have to look forward to? Getting weaker and weaker? Pain? Debilitation until I'm confined to a bed with a morphine drip? Permalink: And if I don't, what do I have to look forward to? Getting weaker and weaker? Pain?...

Permalink: And if I don't, what do I have to look forward to? Getting weaker and weaker? Pain?...

Still, it was a considerable risk. It felt anticlimactic that the worst hiccup was the AI giving Marcel an unnecessary warning that another doctor had to override so that the software would stop repeating it.

What would have happened if Marcel ignored that warning without overriding the AI? Would it have shut down the OR so he couldn't continue? Or would it have continued repeating the warning until the procedure was over?

If it was the latter, Marcel might need to learn to ignore the AI when it's wrong. He doesn't do what human surgeons think he should do if he doesn't think it's the best idea. There's no reason he should treat the AI any differently.

The OR 2.0 might fail in a big way later, but for now, the real story is that Jack Dayton used it as a stepping stone to be able to buy a controlling interest in the hospital.

I'd be more excited about this story if it weren't the third time a medical drama has tried it. New Amsterdam and The Good Doctor already did the "rich person decides to buy the hospital" story, with mixed results.

Couldn't Chicago Med have come up with a better fall finale cliffhanger than this?

The two big medical cases were compelling, but both resulted in patients being readmitted immediately after discharge. That isn't a good look for a major medical center.

It made the doctors look like they didn't know what they were doing.

In the case of April's father, it was odd that he first had significant chest pain now if he's had this defect his entire life. Did the aorta narrow or otherwise change so that the pain worsened with age?

In addition, why did the doctors not do a thorough job of eliminating sources of chest pain, to begin with? Even if the patient wasn't having a heart attack, they needed to know the source of the pain to ensure he wasn't in danger of having one.

Paul's case was less predictable, though his doctors should have done more testing in the first place to find out why he had balance issues rather than focusing only on the psychiatric exam.

It was unsurprising that Charles' evaluation was inconclusive. His questions could have meant anything; specifically, the inability to subtract 1985 from 2022 in one's head isn't a sign of cognitive decline, and many parents of middle-aged children know their children's approximate age without being sure of the specific number.

The most annoying storyline of the week was Maggie and Ben's argument

Ben: You never told me you were in an accident.

Maggie: I wasn't hurt.

Ben: That isn't the point. You never told me you were in an accident.

Maggie: I didn't want you to be upset.

Ben: Upset? Who's the guy in surgery? Grant?

Maggie: He was just showing me his car.

Ben: Showing you his car. I go out of town and he's showing you his car.

Maggie: I know how it looks but -

Ben: Are you having an affair?

Maggie: No. I would never -

Ben: How am I supposed to believe that? Permalink: How am I supposed to believe that?

Permalink: How am I supposed to believe that?

Ben's been overreacting to Grant's existence since he learned about it, and Maggie has been doing stupid things that reinforce his insecurities.

As soon as Maggie decided not to tell Ben about the accident, it was only a matter of time before he found out.

However, there were better ways to accomplish this reveal than a big-mouthed resident.

All the resident had to say was that Maggie was waiting to hear whether a patient had made it through surgery.

The rest was gossipy and bordered on a HIPAA violation. Sheesh.

This winter finale gave us a lot to talk about until the series returns. What was your take on it, Chicago Med fanatics?

Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button to let us know.

And don't forget that you can watch Chicago Med online while waiting for the second half of the season to start.

Chicago Med airs on NBC on Wednesdays at 8 PM. The next new episode airs in January 2023.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.