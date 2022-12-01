Ginny & Georgia Season 2: First Look & Premiere Date!

It's almost time to return to the wonderful -- but complicated -- world of Ginny & Georgia.

Netflix on Thursday announced the highly anticipated second season of the beloved dramedy will get underway on January 5, 2023.

All ten episodes will be available on that day, so the series will not be adopting the split season strategy some of the other Netflix shows have went with.

"How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That's what Ginny is going to have to figure out," Netflix tells us in the synopsis.

"Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny - her step-dad - didn't die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny."

"Georgia on the other hand would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she's got a wedding to plan!"

"But the funny thing about Georgia's past is that it never stays buried for long..."

The series follows the complicated dynamic between a thirtysomething single mom Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her rebellious teenage daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry).

The first season concluded with several big cliffhangers, which you can read more about here.

The series comes from Creator/Executive Producer Sarah Lampert and Showrunner/Executive Producer Debra J. Fisher (Alias, Criminal Minds, Being Mary Jane).

The cast also includes Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Chelsea Clark, Katie Douglas

By the time the series returns, it will have been off the air for almost two years.

There has been a lot of excitement for the second season, thanks to the excellent writing and acting of the freshman season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.