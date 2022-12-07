Betty Gilpin's new role finds her playing a nun fighting an A.I. algorithm.

Peacock has revealed its new drama series Mrs. Davis will premiere exclusively on the streaming service with four episodes on April 20 and then unspool new episodes weekly on Thursdays.

The series comes from the creatives behind TV juggernauts The Big Bang Theory, Lost, and Watchmen.

Mrs. Davis is described as “an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.”

Gilpin (GLOW, The Hunt) stars alongside Jake McDorman (Dopesick, The Right Stuff) and Andy McQueen (Station Eleven, Fahrenheit 451) as Simone, a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence known as “Mrs. Davis.”

McDorman plays Gilpin's rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the Algorithm.

Andy McQueen also stars, while the recurring cast includes Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulo, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha, and Mathilde Ollivier.

Peacock also shared a message from Mrs. Davis...

Hey there, Partner. Do you mind if I call you partner? Of course you don’t -- because addressing you as such creates a bond of reliance – while also engendering trust between us and eradicating any sense of independence on your part because independence is bad. Independence is LONELY.

And you, partner – are not alone. No siree. Not as long as I am here... And who am I? Well, I am the one who is going to remind you of your value. Of your worth. While also mentioning that you look mighty fine in those jeans.

Aww. That’s nice to hear, right? Of course it is. Which is why I have amassed billions of Users the world over.

Because I provide validation, gentle guidance, and unconditional care. Not to mention I give Users – I mean partners – the chance to earn Wings by performing Quests! What are Wings exactly? Well, you’re going to have to become a User to find out!

But, let me tell you – they are pretty great. Because I am pretty great. Though, not everyone would agree. Yes, despite being the most popular Algorithm in the world – there are those actively plotting my demise. One such detractor is a nun – a Sister Simone of Reno who rejects my very existence.

Something about my intention to enslave all of humanity...or whatever... Which is utter nonsense -- as I desire no such thing. I only desire to make humans happy. I want to make YOU happy. And that is why I highly recommend you become a User yourself.

Yes, your life could use some adventure, some escape – a hearty laugh and a cathartic cry. All of which you will experience if you join me on this Quest.

And what do you have to lose? Do it. Do it. Dooooo it.

Your partner, Mrs. Davis

