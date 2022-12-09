Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch Promises Big Changes for Final Season

Ever since it was announced earlier this year that Riverdale would be wrapping up with its seventh season, there have been questions about how the show would go out.

The series started relatively grounded in reality during its first season, but it went on to embrace the supernatural in later seasons, which has divided fans.

In a recent interview with Variety while promoting Freevee's Hotel for the Holidays, Cheryl Blossom actress Madelaine Petsch revealed that the show is shaking things up.

"We are shaking things up. Everyone is dating everyone," she teased in the aforementioned interview.

The star admitted she was taken aback by the craziness of some of the scripts for the CW drama.

"I wouldn't say so much this season, though."

"There is one pretty major thing in my family life that's bizarre and amazing," Petsch said.

"Other than that, this season is very grounded and focused around relationships."

"You're really getting what made the show so special in season one, which was the relationships in the town," the star promised.

"This season is more pared down with the craziness, but there are some bizarre things happening."

News of Riverdale's demise was revealed in May, ahead of the conclusion of Riverdale Season 6.

With many changes on the agenda at The CW, it is nice to know that fans will get one last season to wrap up the show.

The CW canceled a plethora of shows this year, with many of them getting no closure.

The Riverdale cast also includes KJ Apa as Archie, Lili Reinhart as Betty, Camila Mendes as Veronica, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, Mädchen Amick as Alice, Charles Melton as Reggie, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni.

Under the eye of new owners Nexstar, The CW will target a wider demographic, which means that much of the network's current programming will cease to exist in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the final season getting back to the tone of the first season?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

The series is on track for a 2023 return on The CW.

You Season 4: Meet the Cast! Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.