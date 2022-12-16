Shantaram: Charlie Hunnam Drama Canceled at Apple TV+

Charlie Hunnam's return to the Sons of Anarchy universe might happen sooner than you think.

Deadline reported this week that the star's TV comeback vehicle, Shantaram, has been canceled after just one season.

The cancellation comes just ahead of its first season finale.

Shantaram Series Premiere Still

No reason for the cancellation has been given, but the show hasn't reached the level of success as some of its Apple TV+ counterparts.

Many of the streaming services still keep viewership statistics under wraps, and the expansive nature of Shantaram certainly makes us think it was an expensive series to produce.

Charlie Hunam Attends Cinemacon

The show is described as "a hopeful cinematic love story coupled with a thrilling epic adventure that follows one man's journey to redemption through a country that changes his life."

It follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay.

Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he's running from in this new place.

After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

Charlie Hunnam Attends Papillon Premiere

In addition to Hunnam, the series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, and Alexander Siddig.

The series also stars Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar.

While promoting the series earlier this year, Hunnam explained that there was a plan in its infancy to revisit Jax Teller, the character he played on Sons of Anarchy.

"Since you asked, I have an idea that I’m exploring in its infancy where that could be a possibility," he told Access Hollywood in October.

Charlie Hunnam Attends Event

"It would be something that I would be incredibly excited about, so we’re sort of, like I said, in the infancy of exploring the viability of the idea," he said.

"But next time I talk to you, hopefully I’ll have more information on that."

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Are you surprised?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

