Taylor Kitsch to Headline American Primeval Limited Series at Netflix

Another Friday Night Lights alum is returning to the small screen.

Netflix today announced the new limited series, American Primeval.

Pete Berg is attached to direct all episodes and executive produce as the first project under his first look deal with Netflix.

Eric Newman will executive produce under his overall deal with Netflix, and Mark L. Smith will write all episodes and serve as executive producer.

American Primeval marks the second collaboration between Berg, Newman and Kitsch as they previously worked together on limited series Painkiller which is on track to premiere on Netflix in 2023.

"American Primeval is a raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West," the logline reads.

"The violent collisions of cultures, religions and communities as men and women fight and die for control of this new world - for a land they truly believe is their destiny."

"The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter a lawless and untamed wilderness."

Kitsch will play Isaac, "a traumatized man struggling to overcome his demons and find a reason to live in this brutal and punishing world," the character breakdown reads.

Pete Berg, Director/Executive Producer, American Primeval said of the pickup: “We are very appreciative that Netflix is trusting us to take a big swing with American Primeval."

"I’m looking forward to taking viewers into the most dynamic, intense, and heart pounding survival tale humanly possible. We are going into the belly of the beast. Cheers to Ted, Bela, Peter and the entire Netflix team for the support!”

Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series, US and Canada, Netflix adds:

“American Primeval is a portrait of the American West unlike any other – raw, thrilling, action-driven and brought to life by a tapestry of emotionally compelling characters led by the talented Taylor Kitsch."

"We’re excited to explore new depths of this genre as we grow our creative partnership with the extraordinary Pete Berg at the helm backed by the deft storytelling vision from Eric Newman and Mark L. Smith.”

What are your thoughts on the pickup?

Will you be checking out this new series?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.