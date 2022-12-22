That '90s Show: Nostalgic Trailer Features Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, & More Original Stars

Netflix was not kidding when it revealed That '90s Show would feature many original stars.

The streaming service unveiled a full-length trailer for its That '70s show follow-up on Thursday.

Original stars Debra Jo Rupp will be back as Kitty Forman and Kurtwood Smith will return as Red Forman.

Both will be series regulars in the offshoot.

Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, and Tommy Chong will reprise their roles on the series as special guests.

The official trailer is heavy on the nostalgia, taking viewers to a different time-period, but there are plenty of familiar locations.

"It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad," the official logline reads.

"When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen."

"With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago."

"Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer."

"With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red."

That ‘90s Show also stars Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

Also returning to Point Place are creators Bonnie and Terry Turner - this time with their daughter Lindsey Turner - showrunner/executive producer Gregg Mettler, and executive producers Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner. Joining the show are executive producers Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh.

The trickiest aspect of a spin-off is figuring out a way to bring in the original stars without the storyline feeling forced.

Based on the first trailer alone, it looks like Netflix has found a way to balance the returns with the new faces.

The trailer is also filled with some shocking developments.

We want you to be surprised, so we won't be delving into them here.

That '90s Show arrives on Netflix on January 19.

