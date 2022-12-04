Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Visitation Place

Family is at the core of Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 4, and one character is likely to make a bad decision in that regard.

Tyson continues to be at odds with his father over his relationship with Dwight, and it's unlikely to get any better.

Dwight, meanwhile, learned that his little brother Joey was knocking on death's door.

Family is an interesting concept in Tulsa King because Dwight spent most of his life with and protecting his found family, the mob, and, just out of prison, the pattern continues.

He knows how working within that found family harmed his actual family, but even as he's actively trying to make amends, he's creating a new mob family and luring others into the life with him.

As it stands now, Dwight's relatives don't know he's back in business. It's unlikely to be a surprise, but they're at least mercifully in the dark.

That's about to change, though, as familiar circles will show up at Joey's funeral with Dwight in attendance. He'll be required to show deference and all that jazz that comes with the job.

He's made such a mess of things with his actual family that it pains me to know he's going to put them through the wringer again.

How can they trust him if he's doing the very thing that caused them so much pain in the past?

I guess we'll find out when he's tossed into the thick of it for the funeral.

Expect an emotional rollercoaster and lots of laughs, which could be at the expense of those he loves. Hopefully, I'm wrong about how his made family will interact. Fingers crossed.

Another family now in the thick of it is Armand's.

Dwight and Armand finally realized being in Oklahoma at the same time was a mere coincidence. Crazy as hell, but a coincidence nonetheless.

For the moment, Dwight brushed aside the bombshell Armand delivered about his past. Armand knew Dwight was being set up and wanted to warn him, but it didn't go over well. He's in Oklahoma, hiding from his old life.

Maybe the whole experience in the kitchen failed to rattle Dwight because he couldn't process what Armand said. But the gist is that Pete put Dwight in prison and ensured he'd serve his full term.

Instead of pondering that fact, Dwight demanded Armand join him. If he's not going to be happy, I guess he'll ensure nobody else is, either.

That set off quite a ruckus for Armand with his wife. She took up drinking again after the reveal, but she's going to have a lot more driving her to the bottle.

It didn't take long for Armand to slide back to his old ways. If you can't beat 'em, join 'em, as they say.

Before participating in the beatdown of the Black McAdam gang, Armand held onto his anger. He tried to be neighborly as his neighbor's dog continually shat in his yard. No more. And you could see the change, too.

As the fight began, Armand literally shrugged off his new self and emerged as an older version of the same person. At first, he was leery of getting involved, but once he was in, he was all in.

I'm interested to see how that will play with Dana Delaney's character, as we've yet to see too much of her. Something tells me that, like Mitch, she'll soon be sharing her business with Dwight for whatever he might need from it.

Tyson's dad has had about enough of Dwight. Mark knows Dwight isn't a role model for his son, but Tyson sees him that way nonetheless.

Dwight knows how to work people. He's doing all the right things to make Tyson indebted to him, not financially but with perceived opportunity and support.

Tyson and Bodhi get beat down for standing their ground with the nitrous gig, and Dwight rewards him for doing so. He lost money on the deal but offered Tyson some of the spoils, which paints Dwight in beautiful light.

Tyson wants to emulate Dwight by getting a similar pinky ring, and Dwight offers his to Tyson. It was the only move that signified he had grasped the severity of what Armand told him. And it seriously impressed Tyson.

Mark knows what kind of men wear pinky rings, and they're not role models.

Still, when his son gets in trouble, Mark stands with Dwight's gang to set things right with the Black McAdams. He's doing that not to fit in but to show his son he, too, is a badass worthy of respect.

If Mark wants to have a good relationship with Tyson, he'll need to join him because he's not going to beat Dwight at his game. The question would be whether Mark could remain close without getting sucked into Dwight's orbit.

Mark gave Tyson a choice. When Tyson chooses, how will Mark react? That's what we're waiting to see.

Does anyone know why Stacy screwing some dude played alongside the gang fight as if the two were equal? My guess is that Stacy was setting her life on fire the same way Dwight was his. They've both been banished and are unable to shed what got them there.

But the two events weren't even close. Dwight put his life and freedom on the line with that fight. He's already on the radar; the authorities just need a reason to pull him in.

Hell, he knows how it works. That's why he wouldn't let Mitch accompany them on the mission. Mitch is on parole. One misstep, and he's back in prison.

Stacy just embarrassed herself for a cheap lay. It doesn't jeopardize her future.

I'm looking forward to Dwight getting out of Oklahoma for a bit so we can see him in his element as he also tries to mend fences with the family he left behind.

Are you still digging Tulsa King?

Hit the comments and share your thoughts!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.