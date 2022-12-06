Wednesday Becomes Netflix's Third Biggest English-Language TV Series of All Time

Netflix has found another hit in the Jenna Ortega-led drama series Wednesday.

The streaming service announced Tuesday that the Addams Family series amassed a further 411.29 million hours viewed in its second week.

In just two weeks, the new comedy mystery is now Netflix’s third Most Popular English-language TV series ever with 752.52M hours viewed, behind Stranger Things 4 and DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Since its premiere on November 16, nearly 115M households globally have seen the series (752.25M hours viewed divided by 6.8 hours).

Wednesday held the #1 spot on the weekly Top 10 English TV List for the second week in a row with a mega 411.29M hours viewed – smashing its record-breaking first week number of 341.23M hours viewed.

Wednesday has also reached #1 in 89 countries.

Netflix has yet to officially pick up a second season of Wednesday, but these numbers are excellent.

It will likely be around for several years, or however as long as the creatives want it to run.

From the imagination of Tim Burton, Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

"She attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore," the logline reads.

Ortega (Wednesday Addams) leads the cast for the series, which also stars Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), and Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger).

The cast is rounded out by Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott), and Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill).

Meanwhile, 1899 had 44.62M hours viewed, while the first part of the final season of Firefly Lane had 29.01M hours viewed.

The Crown Season 5 continued with 27.79M hours viewed.

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields debuted with 23.88M hours viewed, while Dead to Me Season 3 had 19.54M hours viewed.

Season 3 of Blood & Water had 12.69M hours viewed. Manifest Season 1 (11.66M hours viewed) and Season 4 (15.38M hours viewed) also continued to appear on the list.

