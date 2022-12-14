Your Honor: Bryan Cranston’s Michael Remains in Danger on Season 2 Trailer

The official trailer for Your Honor Season 2 is intense.

Showtime dropped the first footage for the second this season this week, and we have plenty of questions.

Starring and executive produced by Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), the 10-episode season will debut on demand and on streaming Friday, January 13, 2023, and on-air on Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

According to Showtime, the first season ranks as the top debut season ever on the premium cabler.

"In season two, some will seek salvation in response to the tremendous loss they suffered, while others will seek revenge and they will all be pursued by their enemies at every turn," the logline teases.

"Ultimately, the question remains: How far are you willing to go to protect what matters most to you?"

It's an interesting question, more so after watching the first trailer.

Your Honor is executive produced by Emmy nominees Robert and Michelle King (The Good Wife) and by Liz Glotzer (Evil). Emmy-winning producer Cranston (Breaking Bad) and Emmy-nominated producer James Degus (All the Way) executive produce the series for Moonshot Entertainment.

Joey Hartstone (The Good Fight) is executive producer and showrunner.

Your Honor, produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions, is based on the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach.

Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ron Ninio, Shlomo Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern also serve as executive producers.

Cranston revealed earlier this year that the show would wrap up with its second season.

“I am [currently] preparing for the second and last season of Your Honor, which is a limited series that I did for Showtime,” Cranston shared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast in July.

“As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they’ve ever had — and so, one more season of that.”

Showtime didn't say in the press release that the second season would be the final season, so maybe the decision to end the series will change.

Check out the trailer below.

