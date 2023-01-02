1899 Canceled at Netflix

The many mysteries of 1899 will remain unresolved as Netflix has canceled the drama after a single season.

Co-showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese announced the cancellation on social media Monday.

"With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed," reads a message from the pair on Odar's Instagram account.

"We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark."

"But sometimes things don't turn out the way you planned."

"That's life. We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there."

"But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure," the statement continues.

"We love you. Never forget."

1899 focused on a migrant steamship heading west to leave the old continent.

"The passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad," reads the logline.

"But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea."

"What they will find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare."

The expansive cast included Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, José Pimentão, and Isabella Wei.

Also starring is Gabby Wong, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, Jonas Bloquet, Rosalie Craig, Maciej Musiał, Clara Rosager, and Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen.

The cast was rounded out by Maria Erwolter, Alexandre Willaume, Tino Mewes, Isaak Dentler, Fflyn Edwards, and Anton Lesser.

News of the cancellation is somewhat surprising. 1899 had a considerable amount of buzz and decent reviews.

A lot of the time, Netflix's renewal and cancellation decisions are a surprise because very little data about show performance is made public.

1899 launched in November and entered the streamer's top 10 for the week of November 14, with just under 80 million hours viewed.

The numbers inched up the following week to 87.89 million hours viewed.

However, it dropped quite a bit after that, netting 44.62 million hours viewed in its third week.

The first season's conclusion left fans with the sense that the story would continue.

The cliffhanger was insane, so it's a shame the creatives won't get to bring their vision to life.

As a viewer, it's obvious no expense was spared in the production process, so my best theory is that the numbers didn't justify a renewal at the cost of producing the show.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.