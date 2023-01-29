Annie Wersching Dies; 24, Bosch, & The Vampire Diaries Star Was 45

Sad news out of the TV world today as it has been revealed that actress Annie Wersching has died at 45.

Deadline first reported the news.

Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and continued to work on The Rookie and Star Trek: Picard.

Stephen Full, Wersching's husband, issued a statement.

"There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it," the statement reads.

"She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance."

"She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."

"As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. 'I love you little family…' "

Wersching had an impressive list of TV credits during her time in the spotlight.

One of her most popular roles was on 24 as Renee Walker.

Wersching was a late addition to the FOX drama, but she made a huge impact.

Jon Cassar, director, and producer of 24, also paid tribute.

"My heart is broken in more pieces than I can count. Annie came into my world with an open heart and a contagious smile. Brandishing such talent, she took my breath away," Jon's tribute reads.

"Annie became more than a workmate, she became a real friend to me, my family and every cast and crew member that worked with her."

"She'll be truly missed by them and the fans she always found time to interact with. Annie you'll be missed, you left your mark, and we're all the better for it."

Annie had a recurring role on The Vampire Diaries as Damon and Stefan's mother, Lily Salvatore.

Lily was a pivotal part of the penultimate season of the series.

Julie Plec, co-creator of TVD, said in a tribute that Annie's work on 24 made her want to cast the star.

"I became a fan from '24' and was lucky to be able to have Annie play mama to two of the hottest vamps in town," Plec Tweeted, sharing a link to a fundraiser for Annie's family.

"This go fund me is for her family. RIP Annie, you wonderful soul."

The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley also paid tribute on social media.

"Such sad news," he wrote.

"Annie was part of The Rookie family. A special person and true talent who brought joy to our set and elevated every scene she was in."

Annie had a memorable role on the ABC drama as Rosalind Dyer.

Additional TV credits included Frasier, Angel, Charmed, Supernatural, General Hospital, NCIS, Hawaii Five-0, Revolution, Castle, Bosch, Timeless, and Runaways.

Wersching also portrayed Tess in the original Last of Us video game.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to Annie Wersching's family and friends during this difficult time.

