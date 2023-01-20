Fire Country Season 1 Episode 11 Review: Mama Bear

Deeds of the past always catch up with us, and the best we can hope is the good outweighs the bad.

This theory was tested when a former inmate firefighter returned to exact his vengeance on Sharon on Fire Country Season 1, Episode 11. While Vince learned of his brother's betrayal, Manny finally admitted to having money and gambling problems.

What sets Fire Country apart from other shows in the broadcast space is their particular way of telling the story. Currently, every show has fallen into the annoying "weekly problems" format, where every episode features a new problem that is solved by the end of the episode.

Fire Country does this to some extent, but they don't solve all their conflicts in one or two episodes like everyone else. They prioritize stories, solving those needing to be solved quickly but leaving some open for later.

Using this method of storytelling, we can look forward to revisiting stories or discussing something new.

That's why Luke's storyline returned. When it first happened on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 8, we were left confused about whether that was a new development or had been happening for a while.

It became clear that it was a one-time thing, and Sharon had not been cheating on her husband with his brother. She made a point of outing Luke subtly to Vince and shielded Vince from his brother's betrayal by not telling him that it had happened.

Sometimes when going through a tough period in life, people act up. They act out of character, or they do things that are so bizarre that everyone notices. It's like a cry for help.

Kissing Sharon might have been Luke's cry for help as he tried to explain it, but there is a fair chance that he harbored these feelings for a long time.

I have a feeling that even though he left town, we haven't seen the last of him.

Luke is jealous of Vince. Vince has it all. He has a wife, a family, and a great job. He never seems appreciative of these things, as shown by how he treated Bode after Riley's death.

To add insult to injury, they took his job -- the one thing he had for himself.

All these things were bound to make him despise Vince and his family. And remember, he knows secrets about Bode and the program. Given the right motivation, there is no telling what he might do with them.

While we won't be seeing him any time soom, we haven't seen the last of him.

Asking for help takes more courage than people get credit for doing.

We watched Manny struggle with his gambling problem while trying to hide it from the people closest to him. Manny appears to be the kind of person used to doing everything himself, and he thought he might get out of trouble with a little effort.

Freddy: You know, your life could be a romance now that cap's daughter is single.

Bode: Has anyone seen Cap?

Gambling is never advisable, but since people end up doing it anyway, some of the pointers would be to gamble what you can afford to lose, never gamble with your basic needs -- like money for food or rent, and finally, never gamble on loan or to pay one.

Manny was betting on horses, and he ran out of luck a long time ago. It would have been hilarious if it wasn't so tragic. He was so far gone his crew had started doubting his abilities, Bode included.

Admitting that he needed help was a huge step in the right direction.

While everyone had deserted Bode, only his mother was on his side. It was understandably enraging that someone was messing with her life.

Bode can be stupid, though. He does things in the heat of the moment, and while that might have helped him save a life, it might also do the opposite.

He was about to throw away his one chance by going after Owen, who was hoping to provoke Sharon into going through the same thing his family went through when he was kicked out of the program.

Bode is a naturally careless person. He needs all the support he can get.

Jake made a correct assessment of Gabriella, which helped make everything clear. A pattern seemed to emerge about her need to take traumatized people and try to heal them. While that may be considered noble in some quarters, it's problematic.

What happens when those she helps have healed and don't need her anymore? She moves on to the next person who might need her but ends up hurting many people.

One can assume that she met Jake after Riley when Jake was suffering. She stepped in, and now that he is thriving mentally and physically, she feels useless, hence Bode.

There were some hard-hitting truths in that statement, and they might characterize Gabriella.

Extra thoughts

The language Freddie and Bode used was disappointing. It stigmatized mental health in Freddie's case and misogyny in both cases.



Referring to grown women and children in the same sentence while trying to paint women as damsels in distress paints a thin line between caring and misogyny.

Bode stared at the article and image, begging the question: who took that photo? It looks too good. Did they use a promo image for the newspaper?



Jake and Gabriella reached an amicable separation without hard feelings. Are they kidding themselves, or are they truly ready to move on? Meanwhile, Jake and Cara had a vibe to them. Is this the beginning of something new?

Overall, this felt like a typical Fire Country episode, which is neither good nor bad. It served everything we would expect from the show while not pushing the envelope. We wouldn't mind a little envelope-pushing if we're being honest.

