Frasier Revival Casts Jack Cutmore-Scott To Play Frasier’s Son Freddy

The long-gestating revival of Frasier is moving forward at Paramount+.

According to Deadline, Jack Cutmore-Scott has joined the new season of the iconic NBC sitcom as Frasier's son Freddy.

"Charming and handsome, Frasier's son Freddy (Cutmore-Scott) is a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather," Deadline teases of the character.

Jack Cutmore-Scott attends the 2017 ABC Upfront

"Years ago, Freddy rejected following in his father's footsteps—dropping out of college to become a fireman—and he's never looked back until now, when recent troubles have left him with no one to turn to in his life," the teaser continues.

"If they can overcome past differences, Freddy and Frasier might finally have a chance to repair old wounds."

Actor Jack Cutmore-Scott attends the FOX Winter TCA 2016

More casting news for the revival broke on Friday.

Variety revealed that Only Fools and Horses star, Nicholas Lyndhurst, had joined the cast of the series opposite Kelsey Grammer.

The pair previously starred together in "Man of La Mancha" for the English National Opera at the London Coliseum.

Lyndhurst is set to play Alan Cornwall, described as "Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor."

Nicholas Lyndhurst during the Raindance Film Festival VIP anniversary drinks reception

"British, boozy and larger than life, Alan has an intellect on par with Frasier's—if only he ever felt like using it," the character breakdown continues.

"Alan's mischievous streak might be just what Frasier could use to shake up his routine, while Frasier's thoughtful guidance might help Alan find some of the direction he's been missing in his own life."

The Frasier revival was developing for several years, but Paramount+ gave the green light in October for a full-fledged series.

The new series finds Frasier starting a fresh by taking him to a new city, just as he did at the beginning of the original series.

Actors David Hyde Pierce and Kelsey Grammer

The show is not expected to include much of the original cast, including David Hyde Pierce as Niles Crane.

"David basically decided he wasn't really interested in repeating the performance of Niles," Grammer told People in recent interview.

"In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do, anyway, which was a Frasier third act," Grammer told People.

"It's an entirely new life for him."

David Hyde Pierce and Kelsey Grammer at the American Jewish Committee's gala honoring NBC's Scott Sassa with the Dorothy and Sherrill C. Corwin Human Relations Award at the Regent Beverly Wilshire

What are your thoughts on the new casting news?

Hit the comments below.

