Jeremy Renner Remains in Critical Condition; Marvel Star Suffered “Blunt Chest Trauma” and “Orthopedic Injuries”

Jeremy Renner remains in a critical condition in a hospital in Reno following a New Year's Day snow-plowing accident.

Deadline reports that the Mayor of Kingstown actor had surgery Monday and “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

The update also shared some details on the injuries the 51-year-old faced.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023," a statement from his reps shared with Deadline reads.

"He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

"Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families," the statement continues.

"They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

According to reports, officers responded to a "traumatic injury" on New Year's Day in the area of Mount Rose Highway in Reno.

Renner was said to have been airlifted to hospital after the incident, which allegedly occurred while he was plowing the road near his Tahoe home.

TMZ reported Monday that Renner used a Snowcat and the freak accident found the machine running over one of Jeremy's legs.

The outlet revealed that a neighbor, who's a doctor, was able to put a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived on the scene.

What's more, the scene of the accident was said to have been treated like an active crime scene, with the outlet alleging that the Snowcat was impounded.

While details remain scarce, the Snowcat is said to have safety features that should not have allowed for such an incident to occur.

Renner is best known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he has played the role of Clint Barton/Hawkeye since 2011.

He headlined a series based on the character on Disney+ back in 2021.

Renner's next TV project is the second season of Mayor of Kingstown, which is on track for a return on January 15.

However, Paramount+ has yet to reveal whether the second season will be delayed.

Renner has also starred in The Hurt Locker, The Town, Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol, Mission Impossible Rogue Nation, and American Hustle.

We would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to Jeremy Renner and his loved ones during this difficult time.

