Netflix to Stream SAG Awards Globally From 2024

at .

The SAG Awards are headed to Netflix, beginning in 2024.

Before that, the 2023 telecast will stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel.

The unprecedented move begins a multi-year partnership between Netflix and the guild.

A Screen actors Guild statue at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards Media Preview Day

The live telecasts will be available in all locations Netflix is available, so this should help get more eyes on the awards show.

The news dropped just ahead of the nominations for the SAG Awards, which will be announced by Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) and Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus).

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland attends The Hollywood Reporter Emmy Party

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show," said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland in a statement.

"As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe."

Added Netflix Global Head of TV Bela Bajaria: "The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors."

"As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come."

Bela Bajaria attends the 2022 TIME100 Gala

The SAG Awards previously aired on TBS and TNT, but with the big changes at Warner Bros. Discovery over the last year, the 25-year tenure on those networks concluded.

Netflix is amping up its live offerings of late, with Chris Rock set to headline a comedy special on March 4.

The 29th Annual SAG awards will be broadcast online on Sunday, February 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned for more on the nominees for the SAG Awards 2023, which will be announced later today (Wednesday).

The Bachelor: Meet the 30 Women Looking for Love With Zach Shallcross
Start Gallery

What are your thoughts on the move to Netflix?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch January 7, 2022
What to Watch December 10, 2022
What to Watch November 18, 2022
WTW November 12, 2022
What to Watch November 5, 2022
WTW October 29, 2022

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Netflix to Stream SAG Awards Globally From 2024