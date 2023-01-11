Netflix to Stream SAG Awards Globally From 2024

The SAG Awards are headed to Netflix, beginning in 2024.

Before that, the 2023 telecast will stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel.

The unprecedented move begins a multi-year partnership between Netflix and the guild.

The live telecasts will be available in all locations Netflix is available, so this should help get more eyes on the awards show.

The news dropped just ahead of the nominations for the SAG Awards, which will be announced by Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) and Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus).

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show," said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland in a statement.

"As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe."

Added Netflix Global Head of TV Bela Bajaria: "The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors."

"As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come."

The SAG Awards previously aired on TBS and TNT, but with the big changes at Warner Bros. Discovery over the last year, the 25-year tenure on those networks concluded.

Netflix is amping up its live offerings of late, with Chris Rock set to headline a comedy special on March 4.

The 29th Annual SAG awards will be broadcast online on Sunday, February 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned for more on the nominees for the SAG Awards 2023, which will be announced later today (Wednesday).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.