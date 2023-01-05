Nicole Kidman To Star In and Executive Produce Lioness at Paramount+

Paramount+ is adding another big name to the family.

The streaming service announced today that Academy Award® winner Nicole Kidman is set to star in the upcoming original series Lioness.

The series also stars Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira.

Kidman will also serve as an executive producer under her production company, Blossom Films.

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, Lioness is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+.

"Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within," according to the streaming service's description.

Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives.

Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA's senior supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game.

She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can't even give, and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on.

Kidman is best known for her critically acclaimed film work, including The Hours, which garnered her an Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA Award for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf.

She also received Academy Award nominations for her work in Being the Ricardos, Moulin Rouge!, Rabbit Hole, and Lion.

Other movie credits include To Die For, The Others, Eyes Wide Shut, Cold Mountain, Birth, The Paper Boy, Nine, Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Beguiled, Boy Erased, Aquaman, Bombshell, and The Prom.

On the small screen, Kidman received Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and Screen Actors Guild Awards for her portrayal of Celeste in Big Little Lies.

She also starred in and received several nominations for her roles in Hemingway and Gellhorn and The Undoing.

Additionally, Kidman starred in and served as co-executive producer on Nine Perfect Strangers and Roar.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.