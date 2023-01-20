RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 4 Review: Supersized Snatch Game

It's the moment we all wait for during a Drag Race season: Snatch Game!

The iconic Maxi Challenge didn't just happen once; we got a double dose of celebrity impersonations on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 4. It's more than we expected for the competition.

And the challenge arrived much earlier than planned. Seriously, 14 queens?! We were not prepared for this surprise.

"Supersized Snatch Game" was another round of rushed pacing and even faster clips. Just when you thought you could enjoy a scene, the editing needed to brush through to get to the next part.

The problem, in this case, could be due to more footage being needed to show the Maxi Challenge. With two Snatch Games, there needed to be time to give each queen a spotlight and time to land (or bomb) their jokes.

Snatch Game should be a moment to sit back and enjoy what the queens bring to the table.

Getting more celebrity impersonations is always welcomed! RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 did a great job doing a double Snatch Game since they had the extra time. Plus, the queens were more seasoned and knew how to deliver a Snatch Game under pressure.

However, in a one-hour format with 14 queens playing, there wasn't enough time to do everything. At times, it didn't feel like most queens got enough footage to tell a joke.

It was an interesting test, but Snatch Game should be saved until later in the competition.

Between Team #1 and Team #2, the first Snatch Game had the most cohesion between the queens. The celebrity personas gave us more jokes, and there weren't as many bombs.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks as Rosie O'Donnell and Marcia Marcia Marcia as Tim Gunn were the two standouts from this group.

Marcia had a quirky character that could quickly jump in with one-liners and funny retorts. Think of BenDeLaCreme from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7 or Jinkx Monsoon from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5. Marcia knew when to jump in to give the jokes and give classic Tim Gunn sass.

In Mistress's case, she ate up the role of Rosie!

Every joke she gave landed. Her off-the-cuff retorts hit, and she had great timing for when to jump in. Plus, RuPaul laughed at her the most in the group; that was a good sign of getting noticed.

Salina EsTitties is lucky that a few other queens bombed more than she did.

Did you think she was going to land at the bottom? Her impersonation of the Virgin Mary didn't land at all; it was a close call between her and Aura Mayari for the third spot.

Between her thirsty jokes and the reveal of her pregnancy, RuPaul didn't look impressed. When RuPaul is staring you down without breaking a smile or laughing, it's time to change direction and try something different.

Many queens have fallen victim to the same trap. It was obvious that she couldn't pull herself out once she stuck to this style and the jokes for her character.

The Snatch Game for Team #2 is more of a polarizing Snatch Game. Some queens hit high notes with their comedies, while others crashed and burned.

Like, for instance, Loosey LaDuca as Joan Rivers. Can we all agree that she was the absolute best out of anyone during Snatch Game?

Now Amethyst, I’m curious. Do you play baseball? Because you know, three strikes and you’re out!

[Everyone is shocked and laughing]

Of course, she won the Maxi Challenge during "Supersized Snatch Game," so the judges were clearly on the same page. But if she hadn't, it would've been highway robbery!

Loosey as Joan Rivers was hilarious. Her zingers cut through everyone; she landed every joke with ease, like it was breath escaping her mouth. And she knew how to banter with queens and seize the opportunity to push herself ahead.

Joan Rivers was a master class of a strong Snatch Game.

On the other hand, the bad performances were plenty in Team #2. Sugar as Trisha Paytas, Spice as Miley Cyrus, and Aura as Bretman Rock couldn't make it work.

Sugar's problem was that she couldn't get the timing right. She understood her character but didn't push it further or know how to dish out one-liners. "Trisha Paytas" felt like another one of Sugar's bubbly airhead characters.

Spice was the opposite, where she didn't give Miley at all.

Spice's approach of a "dumb country" Miley was painful as it wasn't funny or stuck to her character. And she forgot the most important rule: always work to make RuPaul laugh.

The scene of her hitting her head with the sledgehammer showed that she didn't know when to give up the joke. RuPaul wasn't laughing; no one was laughing.

And the bantering between Spice's and Sugar's characters during Snatch Game didn't help their case. It was annoying and disruptive to everyone. You could tell that RuPaul was ready to see one of them go.

I'd be curious to see what Snatch Game could've been if they weren't in the same group. Could Sugar have slipped by as "safe" or "low" while Spice still landed at the bottom?

As for Aura, her Bretman Rock fell flat across the board.

Bretman is a confident, outrageous, and flamboyant person who speaks whatever is on his mind. The character on Snatch Game didn't match that at all. Aura got too much into her fears.

For the "Beautiful Nightmare" runway, the top looks came from Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Anetra, Loosey LaDuca, and Sasha Colby.

I'm giving credit to Luxx for leaning on the horror theme. Her drowned bride looked terrifying!

The wet aesthetic, the black liquid, and the block dragged by a chain completed the entire look.

Luxx could always consider trying out for Dragula on Shudder one year. The runway showed that she might have the stuff to face off against the Drag Monsters.

Mistress, Anetra, Loosey, and Sasha leaned more into the beauty aspect of the horror runway. All four queens were stunning and glamorous.

Mistress's glamor spider looked elegant and regal. Blood red is a good color for her; she should consider it for the future as the gown suited her perfectly. And Anetra's latex spider gown matched her sexy aesthetic. The dress fitted her perfectly and showcased every feature on the runway.

Loosey's take on Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th was chic and fashionable. She went with an easily digestible approach so that the judges would understand her character while also serving fashion. It's a smart move when bringing out a recognizable character.

And Sasha once again killed it on the runway! Her witchy see-through black gown was effortlessly stunning and glamorous.

Sugar and Spice lip-syncing against each other on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 was inevitable. Everyone could've guessed the moment would happen eventually when a pair of twins were cast together in the same season.

The plotline wrote itself for the producers.

The lip-sync of "You Better Run" by Pat Benatar was a first for Drag Race herstory. I don't think we've ever had two queens choreograph and plan a routine together during an elimination lip-sync. (Why would they? Someone is going home.)

When they interacted with each other, Sugar and Spice's combined performance was fine, albeit a tad messy. The judges were confused. The queens were confused. Heck, we were probably all confused!

Between the two, Sugar was the obvious choice to leave. She kept slipping on her shoes while performing, and when she fell down the catwalk, it sealed her fate. Even taking off her heel for a joke couldn't save her from her fall.

Last Thoughts From The Werk Room:

How will Spice face the rest of Drag Race without her twin? It's a whole new world for her.



We finally got more of the Pit Crew members! It's great whenever they get the spotlight and join in on the fun.



I missed RuPaul's walkthrough with the queens. Sometimes we get early warning signs for the queens to steer clear of trouble, or they get subtle hints of what to do (or not to do). These small things matter.

Now, over to you, Drag Race fans.

What did you think of "Supersized Snatch Game"?

Are you sad to see Sugar get eliminated? Which Snatch Game celebrity was your favorite of the night? Who would you have placed at the bottom two?

Share your thoughts in the comments below!

