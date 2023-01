Stranger Things Dominated 2022 as Most-Streamed Series

Stranger Things continued to be a major hit for Netflix in 2022.

The 1980s-set drama had 52 billion minutes viewed across its entire series in 2022, becoming the #1 streaming original and #1 overall streaming series.

The numbers are enormous, but what landed in #2 most-streamed original series?

Ozark. Across 44 episodes, the thriller netted 31.3 billion minutes viewed.

Recent hit, Wednesday landed at space #3 with 18.6 billion minutes viewed.

Particularly impressive for the Jenna Ortega-led Addams Family series is that it managed that feat across 18 episodes.

Let's take a look at the complete lists below.

Top 15 Streaming Series of 2022 (ORIGINALS)

1. Stranger Things (Netflix) — 34 episodes — 52 billion minutes viewed

2. Ozark (Netflix) — 44 episodes — 31.3 billion minutes viewed

3. Wednesday (Netflix) — 8 episodes — 18.6 billion minutes viewed

4. Cobra Kai (Netflix) — 50 episodes — 16.7 billion minutes viewed

5. Bridgerton (Netflix) — 16 episodes — 14 billion minutes viewed

6. Virgin River (Netflix) — 42 episodes — 13.6 billion minutes viewed

7. Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) — 10 episodes — 13.4 billion minutes viewed

8. Love Is Blind (Netflix) — 40 episodes — 13.1 billion minutes viewed

9. Inventing Anna (Netflix) — 9 episodes — 12.9 billion minutes viewed

10. The Crown (Netflix) — 50 episodes — 12.7 billion minutes viewed

11. The Boys (Prime Video) — 24 episodes — 10.6 billion minutes viewed

12. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) — 85 episodes — 10.6 billion minutes viewed

13. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix) — 30 episodes — 10.5 billion minutes viewed

14. The Last Kingdom (Netflix) — 46 episodes — 10.4 billion minutes viewed

15. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video) — 8 episodes — 9.4 billion minutes viewed

Top 15 Streaming Series of 2022 (ACQUIRED)

1. NCIS (Netflix) — 356 episodes — 38.1 billion minutes viewed

2. Cocomelon (Netflix) — 18 episodes — 37.9 billion minutes viewed

3. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix) — 396 episodes — 26.8 billion minutes viewed

4. Criminal Minds (Various) — 328 episodes — 24.9 billion minutes viewed

5. Bluey (Disney+) — 114 episodes — 21.1 billion minutes viewed

6. Gilmore Girls (Netflix) — 153 episodes — 20.8 billion minutes viewed

7. Seinfeld (Netflix) — 176 episodes — 19.3 billion minutes viewed

8. Supernatural (Netflix) 328 episodes — 18.8 billion minutes viewed

9. Heartland (Netflix) — 225 episodes — 18.0 billion minutes viewed

10. The Simpsons (Disney+) — 667 episodes — 15.9 billion minutes viewed

11. Friends (HBO Max) — 236 episodes — 14.5 billion minutes viewed

12. The Blacklist (Netflix) — 196 episodes — 14.0 billion minutes viewed

13. New Girl (Netflix) — 146 episodes — 14 billion minutes viewed

14. SpongeBob SquarePants (Prime Video) — 215 episodes — 13. 9 billion minutes viewed

15. Shameless (Netflix) — 134 episodes — 13.6 billion minutes viewed

