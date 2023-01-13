S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 10 Review: Witness

Life can come at you suddenly, whether it’s something from the past coming back or a scary thought about the future.

Following their awkward dinner with Nichelle’s parents, Hondo and Nichelle have found themselves at yet another roadblock on S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 10.

Meanwhile, a case involving an abducted child brings past feelings back for Street and gets in the way of work.

As Hondo and Nichelle continue to prepare for the arrival of their baby girl, it seems they are going from one obstacle to the next.

After Hondo’s mom sent him a christening dress that was used by his sister and his cousins, things start to come up between him and Nichelle, involving beliefs.

Hondo has talked about his beliefs before and what he stands for, but this was really the first time in a while that we got anything involving it.

While it seems like a sudden storyline, I thought it was such an important topic because it is something that couples should talk about if they feel the need to.

It also shows that even if the two think they have it all figured out, especially after that dinner on S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 9, anything can pop up.

We got to see two different sides, and for different reasons, as Hondo wanted to baptize their kid but Nichelle wasn’t completely on board.

I do believe that it should have been something they could have talked about a while ago since it is a pretty important step.

Hondo had this really honest talk with both Deacon and Nichelle, where he admitted that he was just afraid, which is basically the main emotion every parent has.

Dealing with kids frequently who are in trouble makes it all the more real that he is bringing a child into a world that is, frankly, messed up.

It was the reason why he wanted the baptism, so he knew that she’s safe in at least one way.

Although it could have done well if it was dealt with in a couple of episodes, connecting it to such a tragic storyline involving a kid is such an eye-opener for Hondo.

He deals with this type of stuff every day and never really thought about it any differently, but now that he’s going to be a father, he has a whole new perspective.

You can also say that now both Hondo and Nichelle have gone through something that made them realize just what they’re in for.

Nichelle’s eyes opened after the break-in at the center on S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 8, which more than likely changed how she saw the world.

Seeing how that continues and how they get through even more roadblocks in the future should be intriguing.

While Hondo and Nichelle were opening up to each other, Street was shutting down.

It’s no secret that he didn’t have the best childhood or the best mom, and his past really came back up during the child abduction case.

Although his outbursts when he was questioning the mom, Abby, about being a drug addict was a little sudden, it wasn’t surprising.

Street’s relationship with his mom wasn’t exactly great, and he’s not exactly one to open up about her.

We haven’t really heard much about Karen since her passing in S.W.A.T. Season 5, but I feel this was a great way to bring those feelings back up.

Here you have a mother, a drug addict, now sober, trying to do all she can for her son, but of course, Street doesn’t see it that way.

All he sees is a mom who is a drug addict and a kid who was abducted; all he can think about is that it was her fault.

He was aggressive during the interrogations, which wasn’t surprising due to what the case brought up, but seeing him like that was different than what we’re used to.

I do wish that they would bring up Karen more and what Street went through when he was a kid.

He’s always keeping things bottled up and it’s proving that it’s not a good thing.

What I do love, however, is that his team immediately knows what’s going on, with Deacon keeping an eye on him and benching him from the case.

Although he didn’t like it, it was for the best, and luckily, he came to his senses.

Even though he was likely wondering about the “what could have been” with his own mom, which was sad, it's a good thing he has his team to rally behind him.

Both the Hondo and Nichelle, and Street storylines connected to the main case, and with it involving an abducted child, it was bound to get emotional.

This storyline, you never knew which way it was going to go, which was refreshing.

Even though Street was making some horrible remarks about the mother, who was just yearning for her child, you start to side with him and thinking it could be about drugs.

It was an unexpected twist when it was revealed to be a murder, but it happens so frequently it shouldn't have been a surprise at all.

Not only that, but I will always tune in for a good guy goes bad storyline.

Connecting the case to Street and Hondo greatly affected them in different ways and shows the impact that their job has on them.

They acted in ways that were in tune with their personalities, with Hondo being worried about his own kid and Street’s feelings towards the mother.

Their personal experiences either affected the way they did their job or affected the way they made a choice.

This case also brought a sweet scene with Tan and the kid, Micah, as Tan was trying to comfort him while also trying to not get killed.

It really makes you think about what real officers go through on the daily and how they have to try to bury their feelings about something or make a life-changing decision.

Even though Street had some pent-up feelings about the case, he was benched and wasn’t really on screen much afterward, but there is a very good reason.

Alex Russell directed the episode, making the Street storyline all the more better.

He’s previously directed an episode of S.W.A.T., and while he does such an incredible job on-screen, it takes real talent to equally kill it behind the camera.

Actors directing is not uncommon, as more and more have been doing it on their own shows.

It’s different from being in front of the camera, and Alex Russell did a flawless job with the storyline and direction, all while ensuring that Street’s story was taken care of.

Meanwhile, I have to applaud the action sequences, as per usual, as the action shots and angles are always perfectly placed.

Going from Tan and Micah to the rest of the team, between Detective Quinn and her guys doesn’t seem easy, but it moved between them effortlessly.

There’s also the views from Griffith Park, overlooking Los Angeles, and it’s breathtaking as always.

Filming on location, especially with a view that looks out to the city, must be such a dream, and I am entirely jealous.

Overall, this episode was very well-done, and I enjoyed it due to the fact that it brought to light two storylines that haven’t been touched on in a while.

I am giving it a strong 4.5 stars because of the emotional aspects of the storylines, the twist that was included, and the impact it had as a whole on the characters.

You also can’t forget that S.W.A.T.’s own Alex Russell directed, so he’s also part of the rating.

I’m curious and scared to see what else is waiting for Hondo and Nichelle as the due date gets closer, but hopefully, their next problem isn’t too bad. They deserve a break.

As for Street, could these outbursts be the start of something bigger? I don’t know what, but it should be interesting to see if he has anything coming for him in future episodes.

So, Fanatics, what did you think? Are you hoping for good things in the future for Hondo and Nichelle? Is there anything else you’re hoping for as the season goes on?

Share your thoughts below and be sure to watch S.W.A.T. online anytime via TV Fanatic!

