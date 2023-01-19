The CW Adds LIV Golf as Network Revamp Continues

Changes are afoot at The CW.

The Nexstar-owned network closed a multi-year deal with the LIV Golf company this week.

As a result, the network will air 14 LIV Golf events in 2023.

The first event will be a tournament held in Mexico on February 24-26.

Tournaments will air live on the network and app on Saturdays and Sundays, but Friday matches will be exclusive to the app.

"Our new partnership between The CW and LIV Golf will deliver a whole new audience and add to the growing worldwide excitement for the league," CW president Dennis Miller said in a statement.

"With CW's broadcasts and streams, more fans across the country and around the globe can partake in the LIV Golf energy and view its innovative competition that has reimagined the sport for players, fans and the game of golf."

"For The CW, our partnership with LIV Golf marks a significant milestone in our goal to reengineer the network with quality, diversified programming for our viewers, advertisers and CW affiliates."

"This also marks the first time in The CW's 17-year history that the network is the exclusive broadcast home for live mainstream sports."

Added LIV Golf commissioner and CEO and Greg Norman:

"This is a momentous day for LIV Golf as this partnership is about more than just media rights."

"The CW's nationwide reach as America's fifth broadcast network, will provide accessibility for our fans and maximum exposure for our athletes and partners."

"The CW recognizes the enormous interest in and potential of our league and with their support, more fans will experience the energy and innovative competition that LIV Golf is using to reinvigorate the sport."

"The CW is a world-class media partner, and we are honored to be joining forces to further bring LIV Golf to life as they stake their claim in professional sports."

The news comes after Nexstar assumed network control, with Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount retaining 12.5% percent each.

Surprisingly, the network handed out an early renewal for All American Season 6 earlier this year.

The decision to renew came after reports emerged that only a handful of shows might survive to the next season.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.