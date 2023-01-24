The Neighborhood Renewed for Season 6 at CBS

CBS is keeping one of its best-performing comedies around for the 2023-24 season.

The Neighborhood has landed a Season 6 renewal.

The Neighborhood Season 5 is averaging 6.13 million viewers in its Monday at 8:00 PM time period and grows to over 7.3 million viewers with live+35 day viewing across linear and streaming platforms.

The Neighborhood ranks as the #3 comedy series on Paramount+ based on total minutes viewed, with full episode streaming up +60% year over year (Paramount+ and CBS TVE).

Among African American viewers, it is TV's #1 comedy.

"THE NEIGHBORHOOD has become a hit by not only delivering laughs but by telling stories of cultural impact," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.

"From gentrification to Black Lives Matter, to addiction and pregnancy loss, the incredible writers and this amazing cast push boundaries and endlessly entertain us."

"As they film their 100th episode this week, directed by Cedric the Entertainer, we are thrilled to announce that we are welcoming this outstanding series back for a sixth season."

The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, and Hank Greenspan.

Executive producers are Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer, and Eric Rhone.

New episodes air Mondays (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

The Neighborhood joins The Equalizer, Ghosts, FBI, Fire Country, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted as the network's renewed shows for the 2023-24 season.

Young Sheldon, S.W.A.T., NCIS, East New York, and Bob Hearts Abishola are expected to be renewed.

Blue Bloods, NCIS: Hawai'i, So Help Me Todd, and CSI: Vegas are on the bubble.

Blue Bloods is getting more expensive as the years go on, meaning that we might not hear about the show until May.

NCIS: Hawai'i hasn't had the same success as other NCIS spinoffs, but it's newer, so could eke out a renewal.

So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas are not resonating with CBS viewers as well as they should.

What are your thoughts The Neighborhood's renewal?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.