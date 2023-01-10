The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 Cast Includes Brandi Glanville, Phaedra Parks, and Eva Marcille

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 is a go at Peacock, and there will be plenty of returning faces.

In a series first, the fourth season will bring back RHUGT Season 2 stars Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Phaedra Parks, and Eva Marcille.

The news is somewhat surprising because, thus far, the series has featured different housewives each season.

But all four are not currently tethered to the series they started with, so maybe that's one of the rules to get the offer to return.

The four were excellent on the second season, which was an Ex-Wives club and drew much praise from long-term fans.

But who will be joining them this season?

Camille Grammer Meyer (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Caroline Manzo (The Real Housewives of New Jersey), Alex McCord (The Real Housewives of New York City), and Gretchen Rossi (The Real Housewives of Orange County).

Those four women have not been full-fledged housewives in a long time, so it should be fun to see what's changed for them in the years since they left the cameras behind.

The ladies will jet off to Marrakech for the fourth season, leaving behind Dorinda Medley's Bluestone Manor.

The renewal and casting details come very early because Peacock has yet to schedule the third season,

The cast includes Housewives Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton of The Real Housewives of Miami, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

We also have Leah McSweeney of The Real Housewives of New York City and Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Tinsley Mortimer was said to have been cast on the show but had to back out, according to US Weekly.

Peacock has said the series would return in the spring.

RHUGT has been a massive success for the streaming service. Bringing housewives from different cities together has made for very different dynamics.

What are your thoughts on the new cast?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.