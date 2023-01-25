The Resident Round Table: Does the Perfectly Wrapped Up Finale Signal the End of the Series?

It feels like closure.

It was an exciting, emotional, and heartfelt finale with The Resident Season 6 Episode 13, and it carried a finality to it that still has fans equal parts content and reeling.

Join Laura Nowak, Meaghan Frey, and Jasmine Blu as they discuss how the season finale tied up all the loose ends.

What was your immediate reaction to the season finale? Did it feel like a series finale for you, and if so, are you content with it?

Laura: It felt very much like a series finale to me. I could live with that as the end. I wouldn't mind another season if we keep the heart of the last two episodes.

Meaghan: It definitely felt like a series finale. Everyone was left in such a great place on both personal and professional levels. If this really was the finale, I would be happy this is how we left this amazing team.

My only concern if we got more is that they might try to create drama in the relationships that just isn't needed.

The Resident has never been a series that thrived on chaos between the characters. Instead, it's at its best when it focuses on the bonds between them all. I would love to see more if it lets the characters be happy and shows them working together on interesting cases.

Jasmine: I was pleasantly surprised by this finale and how much it worked as a last episode of the series.

If it turns out to be the series finale, I'm content with where it left things. I loved the closure for all the characters and the hopeful, positive note. They can create more content for another season, but I agree with Meaghan about wanting to avoid contrived drama, things of that nature, or things for shock value.

What are your thoughts on Ian's redemption arc, coming clean, saving Sammie, and getting to rejoin Chastain?

Laura: I felt for Ian. As he realized his triggers, he was pulled back into the lion's den with extra pressure.

I'm relieved he realized he needed help during Sammie's surgery and that Kit decided to forgive him and give him another chance. With the truth out, it'll be easier to be kept accountable.

Meaghan: I'm happy that Ian was genuinely making changes in his life and not lying to Cade to get her to back off. I'm glad that Ian came clean before the surgery so that Bell and Kit could make an informed decision on him doing the surgery.

Moving forward on this new honest path, Ian will have a much greater chance at staying clean and getting to do the thing he is greatest at. It will also take pressure off of Cade to be the only person worrying about him; now, she can just be his daughter.

Jasmine: I cannot believe they successfully made me an Ian "stan" in the season's final hours. Andrew McCarthy is so good, and it felt like he finally got to dig deeper into Ian and capture the layered, complex human man he is. I wish we had that version of Ian the entire time.

I'm glad he's made the necessary changes, and he's actually believable now. By the end, I was happy Kit invited him back to work at Chastain, and he could be part of the Chastain family. The Resident shouldn't be able to pull off the redemption arcs that it does without putting in the work for them, but somehow they do.

Did Bell make the right call stepping down from surgery for good? Do you like what the future holds for him as a family man, mentor, and advocate for the fight against MS?

Laura: Absolutely. He didn't want to harm any patients, so it was time to focus on healing himself and his family. There is still so much he can teach others.

Meaghan: It was time. If he couldn't make it through one surgery without having a flare, he can't safely operate on people anymore. His stepping back allows him to focus on his health and still lets him be an incredible asset to the hospital as a teacher.

Jasmine: It was such a huge moment for him, and it made me sad, but it also made me proud and happy for the next stage in his life. It was the right time, and he knew it and accepted it.

He also stepped down in such a graceful, wonderful, emotional way. Bell isn't living for surgery anymore.

He has so much more to his life than holding a scalpel in the operating room, and because he's fulfilled in other avenues of his life, he could step away with a sound mind. It's also important that he focus on his health, and he's also found a new calling with mentoring.

We got a Devon and Leela (Deela) proposal. React!

Laura: These two have been supporting characters for almost two years, but the time feels right now that they're both succeeding in their careers.

Meaghan: I'm so happy for them, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little bit underwhelmed. Couldn't we have gotten a little speech from Devon discussing their journey? Nope, just straight into the question. Is it too much to ask for a little romance?

Jasmine: I agree, Laura. Leela and Devon, especially, have been sidelined and support characters who have disappeared within the show for a while now.

And for a bit, I had cooled to the pairing because of their previous issues that bugged me. But they won me back recently, and I was genuinely happy about their engagement. It feels like the right time for them.

I also agree with Meaghan about how plain their proposal was. It was a part that felt perfunctory. The camera work did a lot of heavy lifting, but I wish it were more romantic.

Did Conrad take a significant step by telling Billie he loved her? Are you content with where things are left personally and professionally with the series' lead?

Laura: I'm delighted that Conrad has a family and took the jump by admitting he loved Billie.

Meaghan: This was a huge step forward for Conrad.

The only thing I would've done differently is either have him say "I love you" before they kissed, so it was more of a sudden realization, or have him wait longer, so we got more of their relationship before that. Obviously, they didn't have much time due to the shortened season, so I'll take what I can get.

Jasmine: It was huge for him. It was a sweet moment, and they worked it in nicely enough. It worked as the final aspect of the season.

Conrad seems happy, and that's great. Oddly enough, he also feels like he's disappeared in the series over time. I wish he had some other storylines beyond the love triangle. But he's in a good place, and you can't ask for anything better.

The finale focused a lot on the connections between the doctors and mentorships (Conrad/Devon, Bell/Devon, Bell/Leela, Leela/AJ); which of those moments or dynamics did you enjoy the most?

Laura: That's hard to choose one. I always love the relationship between Conrad and Devon and how far they've come. I love that Bell was proud of Devon and how Devon was going to help him. I teared up when Bell passed the torch by giving Leela his stethoscope.

Meaghan: I have to go with the OGs: Devon and Conrad.

Their dynamic has been the heart of the series for most of its run, although the writers have forgotten that at times. It was nice to see Conrad take a moment to recognize how far Devon has come and for Devon to acknowledge that Conrad was a huge part of making him the doctor he is.

Jasmine: It is a hard choice because each of those dynamics and their respective moments touched me in some way or another.

Bell had me the most emotional during this finale. His arc felt the most complete of all the characters and flowed naturally. Ironically, Bell got the hero/protagonist/lead full-circleness to his arc. His moments with Devon and Leela were just other aspects of how resonant his narrative was.

But if I had to choose just one, it's Conrad and Devon.

The series started with those two, and it feels right that Devon has become a fantastic doctor in his own right and one that's been influenced and molded by Conrad. I mentioned it in my review, but I loved how much they played into how they've become true equals, partners, and brothers.

Were there any stories that you felt were incomplete or required more closure?

Laura: I wanted more time on Padma and AJ and the next step for her Post-Partum depression. It seemed like a quick band-aid was put on it.

Meaghan: I agree. The Padma storyline needed more room to breathe. Like the Conrad and Billie storyline, it suffered from the shortened season.

Jasmine: The Padma storyline required more time because of the seriousness of the subject matter. It's been the weakest and most mishandled storyline of the season.

What was your favorite scene or moment from the episode? What was your favorite storyline, character, etc., from the season?

Laura: Gigi was a star when she insisted on seeing Sammie and reminded everyone of Nic as she lovingly took care of her friend.

Meaghan: Gigi usually is always my favorite when she is in the episode, and this was no different. This episode fully displayed what a great mix of Conrad and Nic she is. She had Nic's compassion and Conrad's inquisitiveness.

The fact that they might not have solved Sammie's case without her says a lot, and this isn't the first time.

I would happily watch a spin-off of Sammie and Gigi as adults going through a residency program. We could still get cameos from The Resident cast and the same great medical storytelling. It might be the perfect solution rather than renewing The Resident.

Jasmine: Oh, Meaghan, that's starting to become a medical drama staple, and now I don't know how to feel about it for reasons, although Gigi is the best of her mom and dad and is destined for a healthcare career.

I enjoyed a lot of the Ian stuff during this finale, but so much of Bell's storyline won me over most. The two had some parallels, which I appreciated; as I mentioned above, Bell had the hero's conclusion. Somewhere along the series, he's become the heart of it, which showed in this finale.

If The Resident returns for another season, what would you like to see explored?

Laura: While I was ok with the series ending, there are several storylines I wouldn't mind seeing if we get a Season 7.

I'd love to see Bell in the MS trial, interacting more with Devon. Let's see if we can get Jake, Greg, and Sammie around more in Atlanta for family moments. I want a real Indian wedding for Devon and Leela.

I'd like to see more of Ian's redemption on-screen with his sponsor, Cade, and even at Chastain. Watching Conrad, Billie, and Gigi develop as a family would be nice.

Meaghan: Everything Laura said. I can't think of anything I would add to that other than the continued exploration of Padma's mental health journey.

Jasmine: As someone who never got over the Devon/Priya debacle, I definitely need my gorgeous Indian wedding with all the love and beauty.

I would love to see more of Ian's redemption arc. He was finally finding his footing at Chastain, and that has so much potential with someone as talented as McCarthy. And the same could be said about Cade now that she's free of both the love triangle arc and the daddy issue arc.

Billie, Conrad, and Gigi being a family would be sweet, too. Bell mentoring new people could be a great thing to explore as well.

Is there anything else you'd love to add?

Laura: The last two episodes felt more like the Resident I fell in love with. I hope they will renew the show if they can keep that Chastain family vibe.

Meaghan: Yes, it finally felt like the writers found the series' voice again, just in time for it to end. I hope we don't lose that again if we get more of the series.

If this is really the end, I want to say thank you to this incredible cast and production for six years of incredible storytelling. The Resident has always felt like a unique voice in an endless sea of medical dramas.

Also, a special shout out to Matt Czuchry for giving us Conrad Hawkins and providing endless moments for this roundtable to thirst over. It's been a great ride.

Jasmine: I definitely agree that the final two episodes felt like The Resident again, and they reminded me just how much I love the show and characters.

That said, if this is how this series ends, I'm pleased. I'm grateful we had thoughtful, considerate people who respected and valued the viewers enough to give us closure, just in case. That doesn't happen very often. It's why this show and the give-and-take relationship between those behind it and the fans have always been special.

The Resident has been this series that defied the odds. It took time to win over critics, excluding the present company, since we've ridden hard for this series since the beginning.

It's just been a very special show with a great cast, and personally, it's one of my first babies that marks my time and the years I've spent on this site, and it always holds a special place in my heart because of that. It's truly been a pleasure to be part of this experience.

