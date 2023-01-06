Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 10

Did Nyla and James manage to escape the bank robbery?

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10 kicked off with a chilling turn of events to ring in the new year.

Moving Too Fast - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 9

As a citywide manhunt got underway, it was time for the team to get some revenge.

Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy embarked on a first date, but there were plenty of complications and awkward moments.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10 Quotes

Sir, with all due respect, Lucy will kill me if I let you die, so I'm dead either way.

Thorsen

Bradford: I guess this is our official first date.
Lucy: Last night was. For sure. I mean it's a better story for the grandkids.
Bradford: We've got grandkids now. Nice.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10

