Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 10

Did Nyla and James manage to escape the bank robbery?

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10 kicked off with a chilling turn of events to ring in the new year.

As a citywide manhunt got underway, it was time for the team to get some revenge.

Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy embarked on a first date, but there were plenty of complications and awkward moments.

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.