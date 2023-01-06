The Rookie Round Table: Are Lucy and Tim All In?

The Rookie launched its crossover event with The Rookie: Feds with a bank robbery that led to an action-packed two hours and Lucy and Tim's first date!

Our TV Fanatics, Jasmine, Denis, and Christine, debate if The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10 was a real crossover, whether they were concerned that Tim or Lucy would back out of their date, and their favorite moments from this high-energy installment.

What did you think of the "crossover" event with The Rookie: Feds? Did you watch both episodes?

Jasmine: I did watch both episodes, but it felt like a very loose interpretation of a crossover.

I've noticed that ABC hypes up crossovers with their franchises when they're typically just small cameos of characters between the shows. They tend to do that anyway. They both felt like regular episodes to me.

Denis: Calling that a crossover was a huge shame. All the characters who had a cameo in both shows were entirely inconsequential to the story.

They could have done everything over the phone, and it would have had the same effect. I did watch both episodes but in the reverse order.

Christine: I wish it had been a real crossover where characters from each show significantly interacted with one another. That didn't happen here.

And although I did watch both episodes, at the end of The Rookie, I didn't feel as though I needed to watch The Rookie: Feds to feel satisfied with the story.

After Sgt. Grey pointed out the pitfalls of colleagues dating, and Thorsen mentioned that Tim is Lucy's superior at work. Did you worry that Tim and Lucy would back out of their date?

Jasmine: No. By now, they're committed to this, which is rather fun. I don't know how they will navigate it, but I believe and trust that they will.

Tim has experience dating another cop, and Lucy previously dated Nolan when they were rookies. Finding love outside of work is hard when the job consumes you.

They both seem confident and assured in their relationship and in pursuing it, and I love that.

Denis: Lucy and Tim are very careful when it comes to their job. But their attraction to each other is also strong. I honestly expected them to have some alone time in their homes, not in public. That would have been a decent compromise.

Christine: I did worry. I worried the show would tease this relationship and then find a reason for Tim and Lucy to back away.

Both characters are risking their careers for this relationship. That's daunting. But I'm thrilled that Tim and Lucy appear to be all in. And I loved both of their dates.

Were you surprised that Lucy told Tim she wanted to take this romance slowly? Is that the right move for Lucy and Tim?

Jasmine: I wasn't surprised at all! I definitely found it refreshing, though.

Too often, with ships like this, they'll jump immediately into a fully-committed, serious relationship that feels like an extension of the established friendship but with kisses.

There's nothing wrong with that, but this is so much better. It's like we now get a different kind of slow burn even after they're together.

They get to date and learn new things about each other in a way they didn't have access to before. It made me squeal in delight.

I also loved how it showcased Lucy's confidence and self-assurance because she can set boundaries and speak her mind openly and freely.

Also, the show has done an excellent job of showing their romance as one of equals, which subtly addresses and dispels some of the power dynamic concerns with it.

Denis: No. Not really. I feel like Lucy doesn't want to mess this up. She has a knack for finding herself in relationships, but none of them have had her as invested as she is with Tim.

It is the right move for them.

Christine: I was surprised and thrilled. Plus, this makes sense. Tim and Lucy know each other well, but this will add new layers to that.

I love that we'll see these two dates and learn more about one another. Going slowly can be fun and entertaining as long as there is continued forward momentum.

What were your thoughts on the "good guy with a gun" trying to play the hero during the bank robbery?

Jasmine: I rolled my eyes. Gosh, that was so annoying. Is it horrible that I didn't feel bad when he got shot? He wasn't really a "good guy with a gun" so much as an irresponsible, trigger-happy idiot with one.

Denis: The thought that ran through my head would make a nun deaf if she heard it. In almost all cases, guns tend to escalate situations that would have ended without casualties.

Not only did he put everyone in the bank at risk, but he also put the agents on that list at risk, plus every officer who would be dragged into the gunfight.

It is a single decision that can have far-reaching effects.

Christine: That scene left me wondering if he would have interfered if the cop had been a man rather than a woman.

But too many people think carrying a gun can make them a hero. Law enforcement undergoes extensive training on how to use that weapon and when and even they can make mistakes.

So, the arrogance of someone who believes they can step in and do it better is exasperating.

Which was more exciting? Nyla and James in the middle of the bank robbery, or Thorsen and Bradford dangling from the roof of the parking deck?

Jasmine: Nyla is such a badass that I fully trust her in any situation because she handles herself so well.

Thorsen and Bradford on the roof's edge had me on the edge of my seat, even though I knew they'd both make it out alive.

I was glued to the screen, and I ate up every second of the blossoming bromance of sorts they have going on these days. I love them.

Denis: Nyla and James could have been described as exciting. We all knew that Nyla had the situation handled to some degree.

Thorsen and Bradford could do little to better their situation. They were just lucky. It was scary to watch.

Christine: I loved Nyla and James in the bank. Nyla's observation and deductive skills are badass.

But Thorsen and Bradford hanging off the edge of that roof had my heart in my throat. So I'll have to give it to them for the simple spike in adrenaline.

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline from this installment?

Jasmine: I loved all the Chenford stuff, from the montage of them preparing for that first awkward date to their honest conversation and that sweet kiss at the end of their second or do-over one.

Denis: Sergent Gray's pep talk was my favorite thing because he voiced what I've been concerned about all along concerning Chenford. It better work out for them because if it doesn't, it could get ugly.

Christine: I loved that Tim and Lucy were always honest with one another, from the awkwardness they were feeling to setting expectations moving forward.

These two have the potential to make a fantastic couple.

Anything else you'd like to point out, good or bad, from this episode?

Jasmine: Words cannot describe how much I love the Wesley, Angela, James, and Nyla friendship.

They have become family to each other, so it was both touching and fitting that Nyla and James turned to them to be guardians of their daughter if something happened to them. I love everything about their relationship.

Denis: The hour was action-packed, and I loved that. Even over on The Rookie: Feds, it was the same. Many shows have opted for drama when a good dose of action can do no harm. I look forward to more episodes like these.

Christine: I appreciated the conversation between Angela and Nyla about the challenges of having a baby while on the job. Wesley wants Jack to have a sibling, but in the early stages, Angela is the one who has to make the most sacrifices to make that happen.

It was refreshing to hear them talk about the reality of those challenges and that Angela and Wesley may want the same thing, but their timetable is different.

