9-1-1 Sets Season 6 Return Date

The 118 have narrowed down a return date.

9-1-1 Season 6 will resume on Monday, March 6, FOX has announced.

The last fresh episode of the procedural drama aired on November 28, leaving fans with plenty of questions about when the show would be back.

9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 9 wrapped with Bobby dealing with a personal tragedy in the form of his sponsor's death.

"A person's sponsor is a huge part of not just their life but their support system, EP Kristen Reidel told TV Fanatic of the midseason finale.

"And losing Wendell, he lost his sponsor, he lost his friend, and it's a tricky time for Bobby because of that."

"But I think that his going into investigative mode is a sort of way for him to focus and channel his grief into a plan of action. And we will see that in the back half of the season," Kristen shared.

"The investigation will continue because it's very important to Bobby to know what happened to Wendell and to understand how he ended up in that field."

"I think the healthiest thing that Bobby does is that he doesn't go it alone."

"So what we'll be seeing with him in the back half is Athena is involved in that investigation with him, and even May is involved a bit, and it becomes almost a family project to find out the truth."

9-1-1 stars Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, and Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han.

The cast is rounded out by Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant, and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

9-1-1's return date is still a few weeks away, but at least we have 9-1-1 Lone Star on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

Remember, you can watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

