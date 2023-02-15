Abbott Elementary Season 2 Episode 15 Review: Fire

As much as fans have desperately been craving the hookup between Janine and Gregory, this episode did not touch that subject matter. And yet, somehow, it was the funniest episode in a while.

Abbott Elementary Season 2 Episode 15 was laugh-out-loud funny. The characters were at their bests. It was an intelligent move to distract from the heavy Janine-Gregory will they or won't they drama.

The episode cracked the hard, poised veneer of Barbara Howard's perfection. It represents how sometimes we forget to check on the people we consider "strong."

Barbara was going through a personal ordeal, but she hid it well until she couldn't hide it any longer.

The multiple attempts to protest the difficulties she was having were silly yet realistic because people who are perfectionists tend to remain in denial when they need help.

Barbara is very proud, and it was embarrassing to cause a fire that created such a vast district-wide response.

Seeing her walk out when the fire department arrived was surprising because she tends to take charge in crises.

Ms. Janet: You know if you want, I can write you a day off.

Barbara: A day off? For what?

Ms. Janet: A day off because you might need it. Or just want it.

Ms. Janet: You know if you want, I can write you a day off.

Barbara: A day off? For what?

Ms. Janet: A day off because you might need it. Or just want it.

Barbara: I have only ever taken the day off because I was sick, or a vacation... once to get my hair done, but it was an emergency. Kirk Franklin was in town--with the family.

Her student opening up to her about his fear of the fire allowed her the avenue to be vulnerable. Vulnerability is not a trait we often see in Barbara Howard.

Melissa was always there for her as best friend and work wife.

Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph play these best friends so well. They remind you of the Work Moms who have been there since day one and have seen, witnessed, and experienced everything.

It's always fun to see Melissa be playful, and her reaction to the fire department's presence was hilarious. She took off her gruff exterior and became very childlike in her excitement.

The fire department was sick of her but couldn't get her to vacate the truck. Fire is another episode with less learning and more character development.

I can tell you I didn't do this, because as someone who wanted to be a firefighter, I hate fires. They sicken me. I want to fight them. Melissa

Showing Barbara's softer side and Melissa's playful side gave their characters more dimension. This season is giving us more characters and fewer classrooms.

Gregory finally got his chance to play principal when Ava jumped ship. Gregory's confidence in his ability to lead and administrate far surpasses his confidence in any area of his life.

The way he put his "principal cardigan" on to differentiate between the teacher and the self-authorized "interim principal" was a hilariously delusional act.

He often sees himself as more qualified than Ava, and this was his chance to show his skillset. It was painfully awkward to watch as he unsuccessfully attempted to usurp authority.

Typically administrators and principals have work experience as an educator in addition to education, so Gregory still has a way to

You are not a principal, Gregory. You are but a child. Barbara

Ava was in true Ava form, especially after her character had shown so much development. She left the kids and employees high and dry when the fire started.

Ava speeding off the school grounds will forever remain a favorite Ava moment.

Ava's fire safety social media video was hilarious. We never expected her to be responsible, but this was a little too much. We find out later that she was at the spa while they were learning about fire safety.

At this point, how is she still employed? She's hilarious, but what work does she do? How can someone so vapid run a whole school?

The ever-paranoid Mr. Johnson stole the show multiple times, blaming the CIA and arson for the fires. His lines are always perfectly timed.

William Stanford Davis embodies this character. No one else could deliver his deadpan, sarcastic quips the way he can. He is perfect in this role and a joy to watch.

Fire Chief: Can anyone tell me the three leading causes of fires in school?

Mr. Johnson: The C.I.A!

Fire Chief: No.

Mr. Johnson: Too close to the truth huh? Permalink: Too close to the truth huh?

Janine had such a small role in this episode but was mentioned in multiple scenes, which shows her character's presence is a heavy influence.

Janine helped demonstrate the persisting perception of Barbara being perfect. She called Barbara her rock, and we have seen how that relationship has evolved from nuisance to love over the past two years.

Janine looks up to Barbara for her poise, her knowledge, and her wisdom. Their relationship has an aspirational quality, but they could learn from each other.

Barbara and Melissa laughed about Janine's emotional state, but it was evident that Barbara could use some of the emotional freedom as well.

Barbara: If we were to blab every time life got hard, we would be--

Melissa: --Janine Permalink: --Janine

She seems so well-adjusted, but it's also crucial to be able to admit when you need help. It is essential to say, "I'm not okay." Barbara has not gotten there yet, and that is something she could learn from Janine.

The characters are ever-evolving, but the show reminds us why the fans fell in love with them in Season 1. Adding dimensions to their characters helps us want to keep watching.

While this episode didn't build up the romantic plot line of Janine and Gregory, it was pitch-perfect. Their connection and chemistry were authentic and natural.

We didn't waste another episode wondering about their path and just enjoyed their characters. This show makes you think, and it makes you laugh. It's consistently a watch-worthy half-hour of entertainment.

What did you think?

Did you expect Ava to stay on campus? Were you disappointed that Janine and Gregory didn't progress their storyline? Did you like seeing the vulnerable side of Barbara?

