Alison Brie and Jake Lacy Join Peacock's Limited Series Apples Never Fall

The latest adaptation of a Liane Moriarty great has added some more big names to its cast.

Peacock announced Thursday that Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) and Jake Lacy (A Friend of The Family) have joined the cast of Apples Never Fall.

Brie and Lacy join Annette Bening (American Beauty) and Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) on the series.

Lacy will play the role of Troy Delaney, "the second-oldest Delaney child whose competitive edge he developed as a young tennis player is now his greatest asset as a venture capitalist," according to the character breakdown.

Brie will play the role of Amy Delaney, "the oldest Delaney child and the black sheep of the family," the description reads.

"Still renting a room in a house meant for grad students and jumping from one career path to another, Amy is a mess."

Apples Never Falls is based on Liane Moriarty's (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) #1 New York Times Bestselling novel, which has sold over a million copies worldwide.

The series will be produced by Universal International Studios' Heyday Television.

Melanie Marnich serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer.

David Heyman will executive produce alongside Liane Moriarty, Albert Page, and Jillian Share.

Chris Sweeney (The Tourist, Back to Life) will direct multiple episodes, including the first.

As for what this new project is about, here's the official logline:

From the outside, the Delaneys appear to be the perfect family. Stan and Joy have just sold their successful tennis academy and finally have the life of leisure that they thought they wanted.

And while they look forward to spending time with their four grown children, those kids are busy with their own problems.

Everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing.

But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children have to re-examine their parents' marriage and their family history with fresh and terrified eyes.

Set against the backdrop of competitive tennis, this story takes us into a family's darkest secrets and asks, "Can we ever really know the people closest to us?"

It's a compelling hook for a series, and honestly, the cast alone is worth tuning in for!

Peacock is laser-focused on expanding its content with offerings that appeal to a broader range of viewers.

Poker Face, premiering in January, emerged as a huge success and landed a second-season renewal.

