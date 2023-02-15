Poker Face Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson are a match made in TV heaven, and their impressive talents will be charted on a second season of Poker Face.

Peacock announced Wednesday that it had renewed the mystery, case-of-the-week series for a second season.

The series launched to rave reviews and strong viewership last month.

"Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming.

"Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can't wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock's originals slate."

Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne's Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying.

She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and, with every stop, encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve.

Due to the case of the week format, the series managed to welcome an array of impressive guest stars, including Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, and Danielle MacDonald.

Also appearing for Season 1 is Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jack Alcott, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, and Lil Rel Howery.

The guest cast was rounded out by Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows.

In a recent interview with THR, Rovner said that the series "punched above its weight" in terms of viewership for the streaming service.

The show has managed to break through in a crowded TV market, and the creatives and cast should be thanked for that.

There's nothing on TV quite like it.

New episodes air Thursdays on Peacock. Four episodes remain in the first season.

