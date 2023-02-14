Austin Majors, NYPD Blue Actor, Dead at 27

Austin Majors, best known for his work on NYPD Blue, has died.

TMZ first reported the news, revealing that the 27-year-old died while staying at a homeless facility in Los Angeles.

The outlet said that there's "no foul play suspected," and it's "believed he may have ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl."

Majors' family shared a statement with PEOPLE shortly after the news broke.

The statement calls Majors "a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career."

"He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School."

"He went on to graduate from USC's School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing."

"Austin's younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with 'Kids With a Cause', and backpacking together," the statement continues.

"Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever."

In a separate statement, Clear Talent Group, who represented the actor, said the following:

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our talented client, Austin Majors," it reads.

"Most people will remember him as young Theo Sipowicz on ABC's NYPD Blue and the voice of Young Jim in Disney's Treasure Planet, but we will remember him as the caring, generous, and kindhearted individual that he was," they wrote.

"A graduate from USC's School of Cinematic Arts with a passion for directing and music producing, Austin's talents were boundless."

"Our hearts, prayers, and condolences go out to his family."

Majors was best known for his work on NYPD Blue.

He appeared in 48 episodes from 1999 to 2004.

Additional TV credits include ER, According to Jim, and Desperate Housewives.

On the big screen, Majors appeared in Dead Silence, The Ant Bully, and Nevada.

His final role was on How I Met Your Mother in 2009.

May Austin Majors rest in peace.

