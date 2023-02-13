Beef: Steven Yeun and Ali Wong Go Head to Head in Netflix Dark Comedy

Netflix will take viewers on a wild ride later this year when Beef hits the air.

The dark comedy is set to premiere globally on April 6, 2023.

"Beef follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers," according to the official description.

"Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life."

"The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series."

Beef was ordered to series back in March 2021.

The A24 series is created by Lee Sung Jin.

"Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, A24 and Netflix. It's a dream team, and I'm honored to be collaborating with them," the creator said at the time of the pickup, revealing that the basis for the show was a real-life incident.

"I'm also grateful to the guy who yelled at me in traffic three years ago. I did not let it go, and now we have a show."

Added Netflix's Jinny Howe at the time:

"We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Lee Sung Jin and help bring this rich series to life along with the inimitable Steven Yeun and Ali Wong," Howe's statement reads.

"Sung Jin has created a bold and at times outrageous world. It is an honest and powerful character study of two people who go about searching for connection in the unlikeliest of ways."

The cast is rounded out by Joseph Lee (George), Young Mazino (Paul), David Choe (Isaac), and Patti Yasutake (Fumi).

The recurring cast includes Maria Bello (Jordan Forster), Ashley Park (Naomi), Justin H. Min, Mia Serafino, and Remy Holt (Junie).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.