Blake Shelton Reflects on Decision To Quit The Voice After Season 23

Fans of The Voice were left in shock late last year when it was revealed that Blake Shelton would be stepping away after The Voice Season 23.

Shelton has been with the series since the beginning of its run in 2011.

The departing coach shed light on his decision to depart during Monday's edition of the Today show.

Appearing alongside his Voice co-stars Carson Daly, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper, he revealed that the pandemic got him thinking about the future.

"I think I was close to calling it a day right when COVID hit," Shelton shared.

"And then, because of COVID, I didn't want to walk away from the show and leave everybody in a bind," he elaborated.

"I mean, this show changed my life. I'll stay here until the world kind of gets back to normal again."

Always one to crack some jokes to lighten the mood, Shelton said that he would stay on the show if Kelly was gone.

"I'd like for Kelly (Clarkson) to not be on the show anymore," he said during the interview.

"I just think there's too much Kelly Clarkson on television, in general," he added.

Shelton credited the show for changing his life significantly.

"I met my wife on this show," he said.

"It's changed my life in every way it possibly can, from personal standpoint."

He also believes the show changed the trajectory of his career.

"When I came on as a coach on this show, I mean, everything in my life was turned upside down," Shelton said.

"And in a good way, you know? This has been incredible, but it's time, you know."

"It's time for not even what's next. A little bit of nothing would be nice."

Fans of the nine-time Grammy-nominated singer can watch his final season as a coach when it debuts Monday, March 6, at 8 p.m.

