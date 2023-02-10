Daryl Dixon: AMC Unveils Full Cast for Latest Walking Dead Spinoff

AMC has unveiled the full cast for its Norman Reedus-led Daryl Dixon spinoff of The Walking Dead.

Joining the highly-anticipated series is Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and newcomer Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent.

Reedus reprises his role as Daryl Dixon, while Clémence Poésy is on board as Isabelle, part of a progressive religious group.

The Walking Dead concluded in November, with Daryl riding off into the sunset as he set out to find Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to understand how and why he got there.

The new spinoff tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home.

As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

The series was initially earmarked for a summer launch on AMC and AMC+, but that plan changed when it was revealed that Lincoln and Gurira's series had been pushed to 2024.

The Walking Dead: Dead City, initially planned for a spring launch, is taking over the June slot previously reserved for Daryl Dixon.

As a result, Dixon will probably be held for the fall.

Before we get to the two above shows, though, we have the first half of the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead, which bows in May.

Yes, the main show may be dead and buried, but The Walling Dead universe continues to thrive.

Just this week, it was reported that the main series performed very well on the Nielsen Streaming chart for the week of January 9 to 15.

The post-apocalyptic drama racked up 1.4 billion minutes viewed on Netflix across 11 seasons, coming in just behind Ginny and Georgia.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.