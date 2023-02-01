Dr. Phil Ending After 21 Seasons

One of TV's most iconic daytime series is coming to an end.

Dr. Phil McGraw announced Tuesday evening that his show would wrap up this spring following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

According to Variety, the hope is to keep the show's legacy continuing with repeats.

Much like Judge Judy, these shows tend to still pack a punch even in encores, meaning that the markets will be interested in keeping it around in some capacity.

"I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television," McGraw said in a statement.

"With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children."

"This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I'm moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do."

News of the decision to end the series shouldn't come as much of a surprise:

Dr. Phil renewed his contract in 2018 to keep him on the air through 2023.

Typically, these renewals come out way before them lapsing for the show, so there was always that concern Dr. Phil had other plans for his career.

The daytime talk show landscape has been changing over the last couple of years, with many big names leaving their talk shows behind.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, Maury, Dr. Oz as well as The Real have all ended.

In the ratings, McGraw's show remains a huge success.

Despite slipping from the #1 to #2 spot behind Live with Kelly and Ryan, the series still commands around 2 million viewers.

"Phil is a valued partner and member of the CBS/King World family, and while his show may be ending after 21 years, I'm happy to say our relationship is not," said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures.

"Phil changed the daytime landscape as the force behind one of the most popular talk shows ever on daytime TV. We plan to be in the Dr. Phil business with the library for years to come and welcome opportunities to work together in the future."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.