East New York Season 1 Episode 13 Spoilers: Regina Relies on Past Connections

Will Regina's past be a help or a hindrance as the 7-4 investigates a potential arson?

According to spoilers for East New York Season 1 Episode 13, she'll rely on a fire marshal and a medical examiner with ties to the past. But will these people be able to help?

Regina might also have more to worry about after she enacts a new policy without consulting Suarez, who has been in talks with Sharpe about assisting with Sharpe's mayoral bid.

We don't know a lot about Regina's pre-leadership life. She had a friendship with Suarez and a father who abruptly quit the NYPD for reasons he doesn't discuss, but that's about it.

Regina likely faced racism as she moved up through the ranks. She had to learn who her allies were to be as successful as she is.

Hopefully, we'll learn more about her as she works with this fire marshal and medical examiner while investigating a potential arson. The investigation involves a hair salon that burns down; the question is whether someone set the fire on purpose.

If it is arson, likely, the crime was racially motivated since East New York is a predominantly poor Black and Brown area.

Regina may have to fight resistance to putting police resources toward it, as usual when she tries to help the residents in her precinct instead of putting them at the bottom of her priority list.

Will the people she relies on to help with this investigation be true allies, or will they try to convince her that she's wasting her time on an unsolvable investigation?

Killian and Morales are on this case; hopefully, Killian will redeem himself rather than try to convince Morales that this fire isn't worth investigating.

He didn't score points with viewers or the people he works with by being obnoxious and judgmental during East New York Season 1 Episode 12, so he'd better get off this path!

He and Morales often butt heads, but this time he needs to be the one to crack a seemingly impossible case. Otherwise, he may be a lost cause for a lot of viewers.

And if Troy beats him to it, we'll never hear the end of it. This rivalry isn't entertaining anymore; let's hope it ends soon.

Regina may jeopardize her future by enacting a new policy without consulting Suarez. If Sharpe or the people at 1PP don't like this policy, Suarez'll have to answer for it, and he's already proven he'll bow to political pressure whenever he thinks it's necessary.

Suarez tends to be more pragmatic than Regina. He believes that she can only step so far out of line without losing her job, which would permanently end the reforms she wants to enact.

But Regina doesn't see it that way. As far as she's concerned, Suarez betrayed her once by giving in to the union trustee's demands instead of allowing her to move a problematic cop onto the day shift where she could keep an eye on his misbehavior.

While they agreed they don't want their "disagreement" to interfere with their friendship, Regina's not done distrusting Suarez.

Regina's new policy involves increasing the number of solo foot patrols. Ironically, Blue Bloods' Frank Reagan recently butted heads with the chief of transit police over a similar idea for the same reason that Suarez does in a spoiler clip.

Solo patrol means police have less backup when dealing with dangerous situations, which can lead to increased officer injuries and deaths.

If Regina insists on this policy, there has to be a reason. Most likely, she doesn't have enough cops to pair everyone up, so she has to order solo patrols to ensure there's some coverage throughout the neighborhood.

Suarez's concerns about it are well-founded, but is he angry because he thinks the policy is wrong or because Regina didn't consult him beforehand?

Regina can usually convince Suarez to see it her way, but his feelings may be hurt that she went behind his back. It also may cause problems for him with Sharpe.

If the deputy mayor has issues with a policy that Suarez didn't know about, that doesn't bode well for Suarez's future. He's supposed to be Regina's supervisor, and he could end up in an awkward situation, thanks to Regina keeping him in the dark.

Regina and Suarez's quietly simmering conflict will come out into the open, and it'll be ugly.

They've been friends a long time, which makes it even worse than if all they were to each other was supervisor and employee.

Finally, Bentley's PTSD after getting shot looks like it's worsening.

He froze up during a sting operation, which was bad enough. But now he's having nightmares, which are severe enough that Quinlan's worried.

Regina told Bentley that he needed to look for signs that he wasn't ready to return to active duty, but Bentley wants to be a cop so badly he's ignoring them.

If Quinlan goes to Regina about this, that could jeopardize Quinlan and Bentley's relationship. But someone has to intervene before something worse happens.

East New York airs on CBS on Sundays at 9 EST / PST, after The Equalizer.

East New York airs on CBS on Sundays at 9 EST / PST, after The Equalizer.

