Fanatic Feed: Love is Blind Returns, Supernatural Vet Joins The Winchesters, & More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Netflix has announced its global hit series, Love Is Blind, will return to the air in March.

Beginning March 24, new episodes of Love Is Blind will roll out each Friday across 12 episodes, following the couples' journey for love:

- Week 1 (Friday, March 24): Episodes 1-5

- Week 2 (Friday, March 31): Episodes 6-8

- Week 3 (Friday, April 7): Episodes 9-11

- Week 4 (Friday, April 14): Episode 12

"Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them," reads the official description for Love is Blind Season 4.

"Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods."

"When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?"

"Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 12-episode series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind."

In the land of Supernatural, another familiar face will grace the spinoff series The Winchesters.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Ruth Connell, who appeared in the final six seasons of The CW drama as Rowena MacLeod, has closed a deal to appear in an episode of the prequel.

If you watch The Winchesters online, you know the prequel has featured a wealth of Supernatural alums.

It's unclear at this stage whether the series will be able to keep that up into the 2023-24 TV season.

The CW is set to eliminate the bulk of its scripted roster ahead of a major revamp, which could mean we won't get new episodes.

Adding fuel to that fire? The series, alongside Walker: Independence, received no backorder, which isn't the norm for fall shows on the network.

As always, we'll enjoy this one while it lasts.

Over in the world of premium cable, Starz has added some more stars to BMF Season 3.

Grammy Award winners 2 Chainz (The Enforcer) and NE-YO (Dance Monsters, Hip-Hop Family Christmas Wedding) have joined the BMF Season 3.

They have both landed recurring roles.

2 Chainz (aka Tauheed K. Epps) will play Stacks, "an Atlanta-born and bred distributor whose wisdom and stature command respect wherever he goes," according to Starz.

"Fiercely loyal and determined to provide for his family no matter the cost, Stacks lives by the street code and challenges Meech's leadership style."

Meanwhile, Ne-Yo (aka Shaffer Chimere Smith) will play Rodney "Greeny" Green, "a local Atlanta player who's all about making the bag. Filled with swagger and an entrepreneurial spirit, there's more than meets the eye to Greeny."

