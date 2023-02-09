Ghosts Season 2 Episode 14 Review: Trevor's Body

A chance for love again can happen at the strangest of times. It's a game of Parent Trap from beyond the grave on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 14.

Trevor's body has finally been discovered in the lake. What started as a surprise reveal looked to be the best opportunity for Trevor to right some wrongs.

It's the sitcom hijinks any 90s kid would've loved to play. You know, without the sexting and getting the adults to hook up.

"Trevor's Body" offered new emotional layers about the big business party bro.

We already learned about his death and his relationship with his coworkers, which explained why he had no pants. But we didn't know anything concrete about his family outside of a few throwaway lines. It was all a big mystery.

Meeting Trevor's parents was a sweet and heartwarming A-plot that tied the character together.

We could see where some elements of his parents played into Trevor's style. His flirty schmoozing and business mindset came from his dad, while his caring and direct side came from his mom.

Together, they added a dash of New Jersey vibe to create Trevor. (Somewhere Michelle Visage is living for their Jersey essence.)

Sam: Are you suggesting we Parent Trap them from beyond the grave?

Jay: I don’t like where this is heading.

Trevor: That is exactly what I’m suggesting! Permalink: Are you suggesting we Parent Trap them from beyond the grave?

Permalink: Are you suggesting we Parent Trap them from beyond the grave?

It's a shame we won't see the parents again since there's no reason for them to return to Woodstone Manor. Their story pretty much resolved any lingering plots about Trevor.

Potentially, something involving his freeloading brother could tie them back to the manor. However, the memorial on "Trevor's Body" was an easy and seamless way to keep the characters as one-off guests.

Did anyone think that the group's schemes would've worked long-term?

It seemed improbable that the ghosts would've gotten Trevor's parents back together. Playing matchmaker would be a tall order, especially with the many years we didn't know about.

Don't get me wrong, I'm a hopeless romantic and love stories where true love wins out. Their hearts were in the right place, and I was totally rooting for them in spirit.

Reigniting the flames of romance? Absolutely! The group knew all the elements to spark intimacy, so they already had the advantage of making something happen.

The problem with their plan was that we didn't get the full story about why Trevor's parents got divorced until the end.

It's a classic sitcom trope where the truth is entirely different from what one character thought. Of course, Trevor would blame himself for what happened; he was the common denominator with what he knew.

Guest: Is that a human skull?

Jay: Of course it is.

Thorfinn: That probably end of “Bait to Plate.” Permalink: Is that a human skull?

Permalink: Is that a human skull?

I liked how "Trevor's Body" subtly dropped hints and red flags about what the couple had experienced.

Like Trevor's dad taking a work call during a "date night" or him slipping Tara Reid his business card. We could pick up on the idea that his dad prioritized work over his relationship and that he liked to cheat on his wife. None of the moves were obvious, but they painted a big picture.

The scenes gave viewers greater insight into his parents' relationship, which helped fill in the gaps and answer some burning questions. We sometimes need those truths before the climax is revealed.

Trevor's parents didn't need to get back together for it to be a happy ending. I would say that the pair is better off not being together.

If anything, Trevor and the group's meddling brought the parents closer together to be on better terms, which was the better outcome since it gave Trevor the closure he needed about his family and the impact of his death. That character development will be great for wherever his plot goes next.

Have you ever worn pants? Alberta Permalink: Have you ever worn pants?

Permalink: Have you ever worn pants?

It was sweet for his parents to call out to him and confirm that his death didn't lead to their divorce.

Trevor would've never believed it until he heard it from them. The chat in the kitchen was the closest he got to closure with his family; a sweet farewell and heartwarming words for their son.

Hopefully, this helps him get closer to getting "sucked off" to the afterlife.

Elsewhere at Woodstone Manor, it was another round of Isaac and Nigel having relationship issues.

Seriously, when does this pair not have dating troubles? Between Ghosts Season 2 Episode 10 and Ghosts Season 2 Episode 7 (among others), they keep going in a circle of working out, and then something bad happens.

I felt Nigel's disbelief at how slowly their romance has progressed.

From all their talks, Isaac needs to realize that he and Nigel are together. They're in a relationship and love each other; they need to move forward and not dwell on the past.

Their B-plot was a classic tale from FRIENDS: were they on a break, or were they still together?

Based on everything we know, they were over. Nigel could do whatever he wanted with whomever he wanted, even if it was with creepy Jenkins.

Pete: What do you mean, “liaison”?

Jenkins: I guess you’ll have to ask Nigel, won’t you? Let those lips tell you themselves what they’ve been up to. Permalink: Let those lips tell you themselves what they’ve been up to.

Permalink: Let those lips tell you themselves what they’ve been up to.

Though, it doesn't mean he was right to kiss Jenkins. The pair had only been apart for a few hours, so for him to kiss someone else so soon afterward, he needed to deal with the consequences of his kiss.

Of course, Isaac would be upset. Isaac would feel hurt that the person he loved had moved on so quickly.

And once again, it was with creepy Jenkins in the shed he shared with Nigel.

Hopefully, now that the pair are on good terms again, they'll keep moving forward together with minor issues.

Nigel living in Woodstone Manor is a new world for his relationship with Isaac. It's the closest the pair has gotten to actually living together and feeling like a real couple.

Now, he needs his own sets of ants to watch during his downtime.

We can finally start guessing how long it will take until Nigel and Isaac share a room. At this pace, it will be years from now.

Last Thoughts From Woodstone Manor:

Tara Reid's appearance was so random, but it was pleasantly welcomed. She stole the show in her few scenes and one-liners.



George, the horny puritan, seemed like such a random and outrageous character. Like a skit on SNL or another sketch comedy.



All the ghosts like to watch people have sex. Woodstone Manor has a lot of voyeurs under that roof.

Now, over to you, Ghosts fans.

What did you think of "Trevor's Body"?

Did you want the parents to get back together? Will we ever meet Trevor's brother? Who is the next celebrity guests you'd like to see on Ghosts?

If you missed the latest episode of Ghosts, you can watch Ghosts online via TV Fanatic. Come back here and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Trevor's Body Review Editor Rating: 3.8 / 5.0 3.8 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 3.8 / 5.0

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.