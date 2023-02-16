Ghosts Season 2 Episode 15 Review: A Date to Remember

Thorfinn finally got his big chance at love! He's getting to take Flower out on their long overdue date.

Valentine's Day has sparked plenty of romance at Woodstone Manor on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 15.

Sweet, tender, and heartwarming are just some of the vibes you'll have after leaving the date. You're missing out if you're not shipping Thorfinn and Flower together.

"A Date to Remember" challenged two bonds that had been a major focus during our time at Woodstone Manor.

A Valentine's Day episode is typically about the big date and romantic hijinks, but we got that and more. Petty housemate politics, shady moves, and heart-to-hearts made this holiday a highlight for Ghosts Season 2.

Thorfinn's heart was always in the right place. You could tell that he genuinely loves Flower and wants everything to work out.

He's like a little kid having his first schoolyard crush: blushing and constantly panicking to ensure that he makes it the best night.

I loved that the ghosts, Sam, and Jay banded together to help Thorfinn achieve his mission. Despite all the disagreements, even Jay is a pushover and will help the spirits when needed. It's become a habit at this point for Jay to complain.

Flower: I have an idea! Sam could try them and describe them to us.

Thorfinn: Yes! Sam, please, in memory of my father, try the testicles. Permalink: Yes! Sam, please, in memory of my father, try the testicles.

Permalink: Yes! Sam, please, in memory of my father, try the testicles.

And the date wasn't the first time he dropped it all to help Sam with her schemes. Let's not forget the tree incident on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 4!

Someone has to disagree first, and that will always be Jay. We can always count on him to jump in.

Did you love how the date turned out for Flower and Thorfinn?

The date seemed like a great success! Even though they couldn't do much else since they were ghosts, their conversation alone saved the day.

Sam, Jay, and the ghosts did great setting something up to get a true date experience.

Between the dinner comedy about the testicles and the "live show," the date had good flow, banter, and opportunities to laugh. What more could you want?!

Though, the highlights had to be the heartfelt chat between them. The emotions hit me like a brick; they were so cute together, and Thorfinn was so open with Flower about his father.

It was nice having Thorfinn be vulnerable with Flower and show his different side.

Being the tough killing Viking wasn't going to win her over; Flower doesn't respond to that type of energy, and it would push her away. He made the right choice to put her first and open up to her.

Well, the truth is, the only thing Thor know about dating is what I learned on reality TV. But Thor can’t take Flower on hot air balloon trip or to a private concert with unknown country music star who’s label also owned by the network. Thorfinn Permalink: Well, the truth is, the only thing Thor know about dating is what I learned on reality TV.

Permalink: Well, the truth is, the only thing Thor know about dating is what I learned on reality TV.

And the results proved themself! It was great having them feel the sparks from this; it proved that there was a chance for Thorfinn and Flower's chemistry.

Plus, it proved our suspicions were true: they would totally make a cute couple!

It's a shame Flower couldn't be open and honest with Thorfinn sooner.

Don't get me wrong, it's understandable why she was afraid and didn't want the date to be a success. Heartbreak is tricky to overcome when it's due to a tragic and life-changing event. She still needed to process the baggage that was holding her back.

However, she had the perfect opportunity to tell him the truth after he talked about this dead dad. He opened up about a big moment in his life; she had every chance to share her past to relate.

Flower: Wow, it’s been a long time since I’ve been on a regular 2-person date. I used to go on a lot of 3-person dates; some four. There was one date, I don’t have a totally accurate number for, but it was how ever many people could fit in a VW bus.

Thorfinn: Oh, Flower, we don’t have to…

Sasappis: She didn’t say no, Thor! She just said she’s nervous, and then shared some sort of road orgy.

Pete: There’s no way they were all wearing seatbelts... Permalink: There’s no way they were all wearing seatbelts...

Permalink: There’s no way they were all wearing seatbelts...

I'm glad she eventually came clean, and that the group did a marvelous job recreating the perfect date for a second night. It's not easy to remember every little detail like that!

Hopefully, Flower and Thorfinn will keep their romance going strong. They've got all the potential, and this date proved that they could make it work if they try.

Elsewhere at Woodstone Manor, I'm living for the new war between Hetty and Nigel. It's deliciously petty!

Both of them were clearly at fault for all the drama that happened.

Hetty planned the competing party to put Nigel in his place, and Nigel purposely invited Hetty late to his party. These moves were shady and could only go wrong; I'm not debating any of this. Nigel and Hetty played mean-girl tactics.

Though, if we had to pick a winner in this battle, it would have to be Nigel.

Hear me out: Nigel felt threatened by Hetty's friendship with Isaac, so he invited her late to his party. Hetty never suspected any troubles until she talked with Nancy, so it would seem at first Nigel messed up and gave her the upper hand. (Oh no, we're not done yet!)

However, Hetty came out looking worse by plotting the second party. The second she apologized to Isaac and Nigel for the party, she gave him the win.

Nigel came out looking like a victim.

Hetty: Isaac shall be mine!

Nigel: Over my dead body! Permalink: Isaac shall be mine!

Permalink: Isaac shall be mine!

Don't get me wrong, Nigel didn't pre-plan any of that; he merely benefited from Hetty's rash mistake.

However, he can now play up that goodwill with Isaac and start chipping away at Hetty's bond. It's a lucky opportunity that Hetty won't ever give up again.

I can't wait for the pair's next petty move to win Isaac.

Last Thoughts From Woodstone Manor:

Sam and Jay need their date nights too. It's nice they finally got a moment away without any of the ghosts bothering them.



If Hetty had fire powers, she would've made Nigel combust the second he asked to join her and Isaac during their window pondering. Her eyes were staring daggers at him!



Flower was in law school? I didn't see that coming.

Now, over to you, Ghosts fans.

What did you think of "A Date to Remember"?

How will Flower and Thorfinn's second date go? How will Hetty retaliate against Nigel? Did the ram testicle jokes make you burst out into laughter?

If you missed the latest episode of Ghosts, you can watch Ghosts online via TV Fanatic. Come back here and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.