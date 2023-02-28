Jenna Ortega Reveals Why She Couldn't Return for YOU Season 4

Jenna Ortega is speaking out about being unable to return for YOU Season 4.

The Wednesday star played Ellie Alves on YOU Season 2, and it was recently revealed there were plans to bring her back for an arc on the most recent season.

However, Ortega could not return because of her commitment to fellow Netflix series Wednesday.

"I was devastated. Easily one of my favorite sets that I've ever, ever been on," the star told Entertainment Tonight.

"I was so devastated."

"I miss Ellie, and I've been wanting to go back to Ellie for a long time, but I was in Romania shooting Wednesday," she continued.

"I couldn't travel back and forth with the pandemic and everything like that, and when you're committed to a show there's just no way that it could've worked out."

Ortega added: "But that one, that bummed me out. I tried."

YOU Season 4 launched on Netflix earlier this month, and showrunner Sera Gamble told Indiewire there are opportunities to bring Jenna back should her schedule open up.

"It's been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again."

Ellie was a fan-favorite on YOU Season 2, so fans would be happy about the star returning for more.

YOU Season 4 has largely forgotten the past, with Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg living in London under a new name after faking his death.

Netflix has yet to pick up a fifth season of YOU, but the series remains one of the streaming service's most-talked-about shows, so it should land a pickup.

Ortega is also attached to Wednesday Season 2, which was officially ordered a few months ago.

The star is also attached to Scream VI, which opens in theaters next month.

What are your thoughts on a potential comeback for Ellie?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.