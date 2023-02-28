Jenna Ortega Reveals Why She Couldn't Return for YOU Season 4

at .

Jenna Ortega is speaking out about being unable to return for YOU Season 4.

The Wednesday star played Ellie Alves on YOU Season 2, and it was recently revealed there were plans to bring her back for an arc on the most recent season.

However, Ortega could not return because of her commitment to fellow Netflix series Wednesday.

Jenna Ortega attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Wednesday"

"I was devastated. Easily one of my favorite sets that I've ever, ever been on," the star told Entertainment Tonight.

"I was so devastated."

New Neighbors - YOU Season 2 Episode 3

"I miss Ellie, and I've been wanting to go back to Ellie for a long time, but I was in Romania shooting Wednesday," she continued.

"I couldn't travel back and forth with the pandemic and everything like that, and when you're committed to a show there's just no way that it could've worked out."

Ortega added: "But that one, that bummed me out. I tried."

YOU Season 4 launched on Netflix earlier this month, and showrunner Sera Gamble told Indiewire there are opportunities to bring Jenna back should her schedule open up.

Ellie - Tall - YOU Season 2 Episode 3

"It's been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again."

Ellie was a fan-favorite on YOU Season 2, so fans would be happy about the star returning for more.

YOU Season 4 has largely forgotten the past, with Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg living in London under a new name after faking his death.

Netflix has yet to pick up a fifth season of YOU, but the series remains one of the streaming service's most-talked-about shows, so it should land a pickup.

Wednesday Key Art on Netflix

Ortega is also attached to Wednesday Season 2, which was officially ordered a few months ago.

The star is also attached to Scream VI, which opens in theaters next month.

What are your thoughts on a potential comeback for Ellie?

Hit the comments.

You Season 4: Meet the Cast!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

YOU Quotes

The longer you know somebody, the more cursed you are to see them as human. Even people like Roald.

Rhys

Love: You and your beautiful daughter, you need to run. Disappear. Ryan is just the beginning of what he'll do.
Marienne: Then why, aren't you running too?
Love: It's not that simple for me.
Marienne: No, Okay listen to me, maybe it's not my place. Maybe you think you owe it to your kid, or maybe you're clinging to when things worked, but please, if there is ever even for a fleeting moment a tiny moment a tiny voice in your head, and that tiny voice is saying "I deserve better," listen to her. That's your partner. That's you real true love, and if you betray her long enough, you wil lose her. Trust me. I'm still tryingn to get mine back.

YOU

YOU Photos

What's Next? - YOU
Joe is Scared - YOU
Welcome Back, Love - YOU
Posh Princesses - YOU Season 4 Episode 5
other side of the coin - YOU Season 4 Episode 2
Up in Flames - YOU Season 4 Episode 5

YOU Videos

YOU Season Finale Promo: Becky, You in Danger, Girl!
YOU Season Finale Promo: Becky, You in Danger, Girl!
YOU Preview: Welcome to YOUr Newest Obsession!
YOU Preview: Welcome to YOUr Newest Obsession!
  1. YOU
  2. Jenna Ortega Reveals Why She Couldn't Return for YOU Season 4