Luther The Fallen Sun: Idris Elba Returns in Trailer for Netflix Movie

Whenever a TV series ends and we get a movie follow-up years later, there are some concerns.

Netflix unveiled the trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun on Thursday, and it looks like a solid sequel.

The movie drops in select theaters on February 24, before getting a release on Netflix on March 10.

It's a similar tactic employed by Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story, which worked out very well.

"In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars," the official description teases.

"Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary," the official description continues.

Idris Elba returns to the role he played for five seasons in the original BBC One drama between 2010-19.

Elba stars alongside Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley.

Jamie Payne directed the movie, which Neil Cross penned.

Producers include Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready, Neil Cross, and Elba.

Executive Producers include Dan Finlay, Brendan Ferguson, Miki Emmerich, Kris Thykier, and Priscilla Parish.

Luther has proven resourceful in the past, and it looks like he's not about to let this killer escape justice.

"Let the nightmare come, 'cos I'm ready," he says in the trailer.

Elba recently told Total Film he would like the movie to lead to sequels.

"John is a leading character in a film that he's the hero of. That's the comparison I'm making," the actor said.

"Some films do them well – Bond is one of them."

"But my ambition for it is to have that sort of scale, that reverence. I want people to be like, 'Ooh! Luther, the first film? Wicked'. And to continue that.

"And then maybe later down the line, when I'm too old, someone else will step in to play John."

Check out the trailer below.

