Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis to Co-Star in Kay Scarpetta Series Adaptation

We're going to need your full attention here, TV Fanatics, because this casting news is sure to brighten up your day.

Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis are teaming up for an Amazon series based on Patricia Cornwell's beloved Kay Scarpetta novels.

Variety first reported the news, revealing that Amazon declined to comment on the project.

However, that could mean Prime Video is not ready to announce the project.

Variety does state that contract details are still being ironed out and that we should expect a 16-episode order to be spread across two seasons.

Kidman and Curtis on the same project should be a match made in TV heaven.

Kidman is being eyed to play the title role of Kay in the series, while Curtis is to play her sister, Dorothy.

Liz Sarnoff is set to write the series and serve as executive producer and showrunner.

Kidman and Per Saari will are set to executive produce via Blossom Films, while Curtis will executive produce via Comet Pictures.

Blumhouse Television's Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, and Jeremy Gold also executive produce.

News broke in June 2021 that Jamie Lee Curtis and Blumhouse were teaming up to adapt a series based on the hit book series.

"Patricia Cornwell is a bonafide literary trailblazer, and collaborating with her to bring her beloved character Kay Scarpetta to life through the power of television and to introduce her to an entirely new audience is exciting," Curtis said at the time.

"The confluence of Blumhouse and Comet bringing to life a dark, fun and layered work world and family life, spearheaded by the smart and sexy indomitable Kay Scarpetta is going to be a thrilling ride."

Kidman is also attached to star in two limited series; Perfect Nanny at HBO and Lioness at Paramount+.

Curtis recently wrapped her run in the Halloween franchise and is attached to Haunted Mansion and Borderlands, both set for big-screen releases this year.

