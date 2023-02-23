Outer Banks Star Chase Stokes Reveals He Auditioned for Stranger Things As Steve: ‘I Forgot All the Lines and Absolutely F—ed Up’

Fans of Outer Banks know Chase Stokes as John B, but if the actor got his wish, he would have played Steve Harrington on Stranger Things.

The 30-year-old revealed during a recent interview with Access Hollywood that he read for the role, but it wasn't the best audition.

"I actually read for Steve Harrington, and I forgot all the lines and absolutely effed up," Stokes told the outlet during the aforementioned interview.

"I drove eight hours from Atlanta back to Orlando regretting every moment of my life on that."

While the role ultimately went to Joe Keery, Stokes said that the Duffer Brothers still found a place for him on the show during the first season as a character named Reed.

"I'm just thankful for the Duffer brothers for giving me an opportunity to, like, do my job and start my career," Stokes said.

"I mean, if it weren't for them, I wouldn't be here and the executive producers and the Netflix people who are part of that show were also part of Stranger Things. It's a very full circle moment for me."

Stokes went on to give Keery high praise for his work in the Netflix juggernaut.

"Joe Keery is an absolute legend who is so good as Steve Harrington," he said.

"I'm super proud of him, I've talked to him a little bit throughout the years."

Keery became a firm fan-favorite, and his on-screen presence as Steve increased from the sophomore season of Stranger Things.

He's also a part of the upcoming final season.

As for Stokes, he got his breakout role years later with Outer Banks, which launched its third season on February 23.

That show is not ending any time soon, either.

Netflix ordered a fourth season earlier this month.

Early renewals at Netflix are rare, so fans should be happy about it.

"After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home," the Season 3 logline reads.

"Officially deemed "Poguelandia," the island's newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling."

"But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives," Netflix warns.

"They're broke and far from home, they can't trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there's a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty."

"Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it's the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.