Peacock Issues Statement After Brandi Glanville & Caroline Manzo Exit RHUGT Over 'Unwanted' Kisses

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip broadcaster, Peacock, has opened up about the incident that led to the early exits of Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo.

The pair were amongst the cast members filming for the upcoming fourth season of the series that brings Real Housewives from different cities together for a vacation.

"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," Peacock and production company Shed Media told People in a statement.

"In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

According to a bombshell report late last month that the pair exited the series before filming was completed, there were plenty of questions.

RHUGT Season 4 had been filming in Marrakech, and stunning allegations have come to light about what supposedly went down while filming.

Insiders told People that Glanville approached Manzo during a party and kissed her multiple times throughout the evening without her consent.

"It was unwanted," a source dished.

"And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi."

"Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."

Production elected to report the incident to higher-ups, People reports.

Glanville reportedly learned of Manzo's feelings following the incident and apologized via text message.

However, a decision had been made to send Glanville home early.

"Brandi's behavior was inappropriate," another source told the outlet, "so she was asked to leave."

For the record, Manzo was said to be unaware of the decision to send Glanville home and left of her own accord because "she needed to process this outside of the reality TV environment.

Production resumed with remaining cast members Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Camille Meyer, Alex McCord, and Gretchen Rossi.

It's unclear at this stage whether the fourth season will be edited in a way to minimize Glanville's presence or if it will see the light of day at all.

The season's future will hinge on the investigation, and Peacock will have more to share in due course.

Before we get to Season 4, the third season has been in the can for a long time, so maybe Peacock will hope the controversy will blow over by the time the new season is scheduled.

