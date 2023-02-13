Queens Court: Peacock Releases Premiere Date and Trailer for Dating Series

Peacock's latest unscripted series is a new dating format, Queens Court.

The streaming service announced the new series will premiere on March 16.

Instead of sharing the episodes weekly, it will be a binge drop, meaning you can watch all episodes in one sitting or at your leisure.

"Love and happiness aren't always a guarantee— and for many women in the public eye, finding a man who can handle her success, fame, and fortune can make things even more complicated," the logline for Queens Court reads.

"With QUEENS COURT, mega producer Will Packer brings together 3 famous, single women for an epic new dating series starring Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea."

"Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete host the 10-episode series, guiding the Queens through the ups and downs of dating 21 confident and successful prospective suitors while the Queens develop a sisterhood supporting each other on their quests to find a King fit for a Queen."

It's certainly a fun concept for a series, and the casting is on point, at least from the trailer.

Dating series are becoming more prominent on TV nowadays, and it's due to their continued success.

Viewers like watching people find love and all the pitfalls that come with that.

Queens Court looks more akin to Love Is Blind, minus the whole speaking through walls to your potential lover.

Peacock is coming off the success of the unscripted hit The Traitors, which recently snagged a pickup for season 2.

Netflix has had a lot of success by dropping many episodes of their dating series at once, so it will be fun to see whether this works out well for Peacock.

Take a look at the full trailer for Queens Court below.

